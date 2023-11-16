Why We Think DiscovEx Resources Limited's (ASX:DCX) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

Key Insights

DiscovEx Resources will host its Annual General Meeting on 23rd of November

Salary of AU$220.0k is part of CEO Toby Wellman's total remuneration

Total compensation is 33% below industry average

DiscovEx Resources' three-year loss to shareholders was 65% while its EPS grew by 102% over the past three years

The performance at DiscovEx Resources Limited (ASX:DCX) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Toby Wellman is planning to do about this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 23rd of November. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. We have prepared some analysis below to show that CEO compensation looks to be reasonable.

Comparing DiscovEx Resources Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that DiscovEx Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$6.6m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$260k for the year to June 2023. That's a notable decrease of 14% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$220.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under AU$309m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$390k. That is to say, Toby Wellman is paid under the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$220k AU$220k 85% Other AU$40k AU$84k 15% Total Compensation AU$260k AU$304k 100%

On an industry level, around 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. DiscovEx Resources is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

DiscovEx Resources Limited's Growth

DiscovEx Resources Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 102% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 96% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has DiscovEx Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -65% over three years would not have pleased DiscovEx Resources Limited shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders have earned a negative share price return is certainly disconcerting. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. A key focus for the board and management will be how to align the share price with fundamentals. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss these concerns with the board and assess if the board's plan is likely to improve company performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 4 warning signs for DiscovEx Resources that investors should look into moving forward.

Switching gears from DiscovEx Resources, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

