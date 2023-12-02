Why We Think International Parkside Products Inc.'s (CVE:IPD) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

Key Insights

International Parkside Products to hold its Annual General Meeting on 8th of December

Total pay for CEO Murray Keating includes CA$144.0k salary

Total compensation is 50% below industry average

International Parkside Products' EPS grew by 15% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 59%

The performance at International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Murray Keating is planning to do about this. At the next AGM coming up on 8th of December, they can influence managerial decision making through voting on resolutions, including executive remuneration. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

How Does Total Compensation For Murray Keating Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that International Parkside Products Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$578k, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$156k for the year to July 2023. This was the same as last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at CA$144.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Canada Consumer Durables industry with market capitalizations under CA$270m, the reported median total CEO compensation was CA$311k. That is to say, Murray Keating is paid under the industry median. What's more, Murray Keating holds CA$150k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CA$144k CA$144k 92% Other CA$12k CA$12k 8% Total Compensation CA$156k CA$156k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 96% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 4% of the pie. International Parkside Products is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at International Parkside Products Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, International Parkside Products Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 15% per year. It saw its revenue drop 13% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has International Parkside Products Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -59% over three years would not have pleased International Parkside Products Inc. shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. A key question may be why the fundamentals have not yet been reflected into the share price. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 4 warning signs for International Parkside Products (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

