U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,235.00
    +33.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,233.00
    +308.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,362.25
    +70.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    +18.40 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.00
    -4.33 (-3.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.20
    -16.80 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.41 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.79
    +0.56 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7930
    +0.5130 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,030.92
    -42.91 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.25
    +12.31 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.59
    +17.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why this is the most important week for the stock market: Morning Brief

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CVX
  • BRK-A
  • BRK-B
  • FIGS
  • FDX
  • UBER
  • MRNA
  • PFE
  • AXP
  • GME
  • BBBY
  • LYFT
  • OXY

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, March 14, 2022

I would compare this week in the markets to that feeling when you passed your driver's test and was able to roam the open roads with freedom for the first time. So much anticipation on what's possible, and it all lived up to the hype (until you got into your first accident, then it sucked).

This week the Federal Reserve meets! This is the interest rate-hike meeting investors have been waiting for since the third quarter of 2021. Jerome "Big Money" Powell — otherwise known as the Federal Reserve chairman —will hop on the mic Wednesday afternoon and try to show he lives in a few different worlds.

It's a world where Powell will have to acknowledge again he is anti-inflation and will hammer it into the ground with more rate hikes besides the one he will sign off on. But, it's also a world where Powell doesn't want to sound too hawkish so as to not rattle a market already concerned with the Russia-Ukraine war and soaring energy prices.

The difficulty threading the needle here for Powell is immense, underscored by the following commentary from Wall Street pros.

"In the face of a new crisis, the Fed put strike remains sharply lower than usual and actually adds negative convexity to the market at present. The more the situation in Europe progresses, and the higher the prices, the more the Fed has to add to the turmoil. As a result, things could get a lot uglier before the storm passes." — David Zervos, Jefferies' managing director.

"We suspect that Fed officials will be reluctant to seriously consider a 50bp hike until downside risks to the global economy from the war diminish. But we do not expect the war to knock the Fed off of a 25bp-per-meeting tightening path. Inflation is likely to remain uncomfortably high at every remaining FOMC meeting this year, and we think Fed officials will want to deliver some tightening action in response unless they fear that another rate hike would risk pushing the economy into recession."— Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius (who sees seven rate hikes this year)

"We believe that, like the original Volcker 'break inflation' tightening in 1979, stocks will be resilient. Growth is slower but remains positive, and the commodity market surge, absent nuclear escalation, may have peaked. The Fed does not want a recession." — EvercoreISI strategist Julian Emanuel

"There is certainly no reason to panic yet, but in light of the latest evidence, the Fed needs to remain very vigilant. Put simply, Powell can't afford to take his eyes off inflation, even in the face of geopolitical risks. Thus, we expect the FOMC to continue to lean hawkish." — Jefferies Chief Economist Aneta Markowska

We wish Powell well, no doubt he will earn every penny of his $203,500 annual salary. As for you traders out there, we wish you well too — remember don't get too complacent after the rally later last week.

And in case you were wondering, that first-time driver exhilaration came by way of my 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo SS with t tops, two amps and a giant subwoofer box in the trunk. I paid for the car with my own cash all saved up from caddying: thousands of dollars each year in insurance, thousands of dollars in gas (it was 8 cylinders) and thousands of dollars in early trips to the mechanics. My dad wasn't paying for any of it (like none of it, trust me), and years later I thank him for for putting me through the school of hard knocks for, well, 25 or so years.

On that note, Happy trading! Go get 'em Big Money!

Odds and ends

Charts to watch: If you are worried $5-plus gas prices are going to put the U.S. economy into a recession this year, then keep a close eye on the number of miles driven by motorists. As the team at Jefferies points out below, so far soaring gas prices hasn't led to a major slowdown in miles driven.

Bets are off though if gas goes above $8 a gallon as seen in my tweet from one Chevron gas station in California.

Time to start walking to work?
Time to start walking to work?

The Fed's geopolitical risk index hasn't been this high since the 2005 London bombings, details Goldman Sachs below. Whether this means the Fed will only lift interest rates just enough so the economy enters a mild recession later this year, who knows. It's just a good chart to observe. It's only Monday so roll with me here.

Geopolitical risk has soared since Russia has invaded Ukraine.
Geopolitical risk has soared since Russia has invaded Ukraine.

And back to cars, the prices for used electric vehicles has surged 89.9% year-over-year as drivers seek out cheaper driving alternatives, says Thinkum (below chart). The research outfit cites Carmax inventory data. The prices for used Teslas on Carvana puts a finer point on this data.

Time to trade in your Chevy suburban for a Tesla.
Time to trade in your Chevy suburban for a Tesla.

Trending tickers: One of the hottest tickers on our platform the past five days has been health care apparel maker Figs (FIGS). The company's earnings report last week hit all the right notes: 1) earnings beat; 2) profitable high margin business; 3) strong outlook. Yahoo Finance Live recently chatted with Figs co-founder and co-CEO Trina Spear. Making its way back atop the trending ticker list for the second time in two weeks is Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway scooped up another $1.5 billion of the oil giant's stock, per a new SEC filing. Buffett bought $4.5 billion in Occidental Petroleum the week before. And lastly two fresh names on the trending ticker page, both of which are having ugly months. FedEx (FDX) shares have lost 11% in the past month, likely on concerns about profit margins in a rising energy cost backdrop. As for GameStop (GME), its stock is down 24% in the last month — with the sell-off triggered by Chairman Ryan Cohen launching an activist campaign against Bed Bath & Beyond. The meme stock crowd apparently doesn't like sharing its beloved leader.

Miscellaneous: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS's "Face the Nation" a fourth COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary. My colleague Julie Hyman will be sitting down live with Bourla from the South by Southwest conference this morning on Yahoo Finance Live. You'll want to watch. Speaking of watching, if you are an avid Uber user, watch your digital wallet more closely starting on Wednesday. Due to the rise in gas prices, that's when Uber will implement a "temporary" surcharge of 45 cents to 55 cents on each Uber ride and a 35 cents to 45 cents for an Uber Eats order. American Express hasn't held a traditional investor day in some time, but that will change on Wednesday with presentations from CEO Stephen Squeri, CFO Jeff Campbell and other execs at the company. Amex has been riding high from several solid quarters of new card clients, notably among millennials. It's reasonable to expect some pretty bullish longer term growth targets from the company. But, that could be balanced with near-term caution given the new stresses on U.S. consumers and businesses.

More on gas prices: There are 1.4 million views and counting on this Yahoo Finance TikTok video of outraged gas consumers. Paying an arm and a leg for gas right now? Hit me with pics on Twitter @briansozzi — and let me know your feelings on it all. Let it all hang out, I can take it.

While we are on gas prices, here is a nifty chart put together by our team showing gas prices from around the world. Rest easy you aren't paying $10.72 a gallon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yahoo Finance (@yahoofinance)

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What to watch today

Economy

  • No notable reports scheduled for release

Earnings

Post-market

  • Vail Resorts (MTN) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $5.69 per share on revenue of $954.9 million

  • Coupa Software (COUP) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $186.46 million

Politics

  • National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Rome today to meet his Chinese counterparts — including Politburo Member Yang Jiechi — to discuss the invasion of Ukraine as Russia says they are counting on China’s help amid the wide-ranging sanctions imposed by the west.*

  • The Senate is considering the nomination of Shalanda Young to be director of the Office of Management and Budget with Democrats hoping to end debate on her nomination by moving to a final vote today. Young has been serving as OMB’s acting director since last year.

Top News

European stocks rise as Shenzhen lockdown raises global supply fears [Yahoo Finance UK]

Apple suppliers Foxconn, Unimicron cut output amid China's COVID curbs [Reuters]

India considers buying discounted Russian oil, commodities, officials say [Reuters]

Wall Street’s China Stock Rout Nears Dot-Com Crash Levels [Bloomberg]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

 

The truth about analysts' deteriorating expectations

Recession: Here's what some top minds are saying

Private security CEO on Ukraine evacuations: ‘Conditions on the ground are worsening every day’

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down S

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 roses at open Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina L

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • BP p.l.c.'s (LON:BP.) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    BP (LON:BP.) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that...

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split after the market closed on March 9. Typically, a split announcement draws a lot of attention to a stock, and Amazon is no exception. Despite recent loss-taking by the broad market, Amazon's shares were up more than 6% on the day following the announcement.

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • Shares gain as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine progress

    Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week. While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • J.B. Hunt, Costco Lead Five Stocks Nearing Buy Points

    Your stocks to watch for the week ahead include J.B. Hunt and Costco Wholesale, holding up near buy points in a tough market.