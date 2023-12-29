Why Thomson Medical Group Limited (SGX:A50) Could Be Worth Watching

Thomson Medical Group Limited (SGX:A50), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 13% on the SGX over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Thomson Medical Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Thomson Medical Group Worth?

Thomson Medical Group is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Thomson Medical Group’s ratio of 42.68x is above its peer average of 15.54x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Healthcare industry. In addition to this, it seems like Thomson Medical Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Thomson Medical Group generate?

SGX:A50 Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 46% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Thomson Medical Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in A50’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe A50 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on A50 for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for A50, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Thomson Medical Group has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

