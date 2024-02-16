Why The Trade Desk's Stock Soared on Friday

Ad-campaign automation specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) sent its share prices soaring on Friday with a fantastic earnings report. The stock jumped as much as 24.2% in the morning before settling down at a still-impressive 19% gain by 12:15 p.m. ET today. The intraday peak reached a fresh two-year high.

The Trade Desk's quarter, by the numbers

Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 23% higher year over year to land at $606 million. Adjusted earnings rose by 9% to $0.41 per diluted share.

Your average Wall Street analyst was looking for earnings near $0.43 per share on top-line sales of roughly $582 million. The Trade Desk fell short of the profit target while exceeding revenue expectations by a similar margin.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024, Trade Desk management set its revenue target to "at least" $478 million. That would be a 25% annual increase, comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate of an 18% revenue gain.

Investors were happy to shrug off the bottom-line miss to focus on proven and promised revenue growth instead.

What's the secret sauce behind this tasty report?

CEO Jeff Green said in a prepared statement, "Our results are testament to the growing value that advertisers are placing on the open internet versus the limitations of walled gardens." Green also suggested that his company is growing faster than other digital advertising providers, which suggests that the company is stealing market share from its rivals.

The company generated $63.8 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter -- and then spent a cool $200 million on share buybacks. The Trade Desk's leaders seem convinced that the stock is undervalued, making buybacks a good use of spare cash. It's also a shareholder-friendly strategy, putting cash profits into its owners' wallets.

If nothing else, The Trade Desk's vibrant report and bullish guidance showed signs of life in the struggling market for online ad sales.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in The Trade Desk right now?

Before you buy stock in The Trade Desk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and The Trade Desk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Anders Bylund has positions in The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why The Trade Desk's Stock Soared on Friday was originally published by The Motley Fool