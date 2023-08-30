Why Treatt plc (LON:TET) Could Be Worth Watching

Treatt plc (LON:TET), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£7.24 and falling to the lows of UK£5.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Treatt's current trading price of UK£5.64 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Treatt’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Treatt?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19.15% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Treatt today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £4.73, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Treatt’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Treatt look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Treatt's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 82%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TET’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TET, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Treatt you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Treatt, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

