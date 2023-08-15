Why the triple lock could blow a fresh hole in Jeremy Hunt’s finely balanced budget

Jeremy Hunt

For Jeremy Hunt, fixing Britain’s finances has become a game of whack-a-mole: just as one problem disappears, another pops up.

While stubbornly high inflation is finally easing, wages are now growing at record pace. The pensions triple lock means this threatens to blow an unexpected hole in the Chancellor’s already finely balanced budget.

The Government has tied itself to uprating the state pension annually in April by whichever is highest the prior September: inflation, wage growth or a baseline 2.5pc.

The state pensions rose by 10.1pc in April 2023, matching inflation.

For the coming year, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in March that the triple lock would trigger a rise of 6.2pc. It did not specify which measure this forecast was based on, although its predictions for inflation were higher than for wage growth.

However, with average pay rises now running at around 8pc, it looks almost certain that wages will call the tune for the triple lock this year. As a result, the Chancellor faces having to find billions more than forecast just months ago.

“They’re going to have to spend probably about £2bn more than they planned as recently as March,” says Steve Webb, the former pensions minister under David Cameron. “I think what’s striking is how quickly things have changed.”

September’s wage data will be based on an average of monthly figures from May to July. Wages rose by 8.2pc on an annual basis in May and 8.5pc in June.

The crucial triple lock measure will therefore almost certainly be above 8pc, with Capital Economics predicting 8.4pc.

If this comes to pass, the state pension would surge well above £11,000 next spring from its current level of £10,600.

A higher-than-expected uplift in the state pension would heap yet more pressure on already stretched public finances.

Hunt has only given himself £6.5bn to spare in order to meet his fiscal targets – the slimmest headroom of any chancellor since at least 2010.

Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, says Hunt left so little room for error that he was already “right up against the ceiling” even before the latest data.

“Arguably, he’s already in trouble because it seems quite possible that debt interest is going to cost him more than was expected back in March because gilt rates and interest rates are higher than expected,” Emmerson says.

Strong wage growth may inadvertently push up the Government’s borrowing costs.

The Bank of England is very worried about a wage-price spiral taking hold and Tuesday’s figures prompted traders to raise bets on interest rates peaking at 6pc, rather than 5.75pc. This would make it more costly for the Government to borrow.

Worryingly for the Government, the large looming triple lock uplift puts the prospect of pre-election tax cuts even further out of reach.

Hunt is under immense pressure from within his party to announce headline-grabbing reductions to woo voters embittered by surging mortgage costs and rising food bills.

The Conservative Party is currently polling 22 percentage points behind Labour, according to YouGov. Long-promised tax giveaways are seen as crucial to turning the tide.

History suggests that Chancellors always somehow always manage to find enough change at “the back of the sofa” to cut taxes ahead of an election without breaching their targets, Investec’s Philip Shaw says.

Hunt could theoretically pause the triple lock for a year to give himself more leeway, as the Tory Party did during the pandemic. Then, the Government ignored surging wage data and argued it was an anomaly.

Yet the political consequences of waiving the triple lock again would be dire.

“You really wouldn’t want the last increase before an election to be one where you broke your promise for the second time in three years,” Webb says.

“For the April 2022 increase, they broke the triple lock and said ‘Oh, well, that’s because Covid and it was all very unusual’. To do it twice in three years really would undermine your credibility completely.”

Continued strong wage growth since the end of the pandemic also makes it harder for the Government to argue it is an aberration.

Hunt appears to be exploring other avenues. John Glen, the chief secretary to the Treasury, has held talks with Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride about cutting billions from the welfare budget, the Sunday Times reported. This may give the Chancellor more wiggle room.

However, Capital Economics’ Ruth Gregory, who previously worked for fiscal watchdog the OBR, says: “With the full upward impact on borrowing from higher interest rates and weaker GDP growth still coming down the line, any package of pre-election net tax cuts will probably need to be fairly modest or swiftly reversed.”

Likewise, Shaw says the outlook for public finances will likely only allow Hunt to launch some “quite marginal” giveaways.

Financial pressure is rising elsewhere. The Government has based its budget on the assumption that fuel duty will rise next March after being frozen since 2011. This would be another politically toxic move that seems unlikely.

The Chancellor has also said that he would like to make permanent a costly investment tax break for businesses, a policy that would also require funding.

Emmerson says: “It’s questionable whether he keeps the Public Service spending plans that he’s pencilled in, because keeping to those spending plans would require some departments to face further cuts.”

Hunt has already changed the fiscal rules to give himself more leeway. Whereas the Government previously promised to get debt-to-GDP falling within three years, he has instead given himself five years.

Higher tax receipts should help to offset some of the blow from the state pension uplift. Frozen tax thresholds mean pay increases will push more people into paying higher rates.

However, Emmerson says the triple lock looks increasingly unsustainable.

“In the long run, the public finances are in a weak state and we’ll have to do something about this indexation. I don’t think next year’s increase is really the problem. It’s much more of a long term problem,” Emmerson says.

