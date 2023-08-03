Why two of Knoxville's oldest accounting firms merged and what's next for customers

A small, longtime Knoxville accounting firm has joined forces with a larger local firm, and they're looking at a long-term strategy of expanding reach and ensuring longevity.

Managers and employees of HG&A Associates, PC, joined PYA earlier this summer.

For the smaller HG&A, former audit director and now PYA principal Tim Royster said the merger gives the old firm staying power and significantly more resources.

With PYA having been founded in 1983 and HG&A in 1984, they bring a combined almost 80 years of experience.

"We have pretty extensive clientele in this area, the East Tennessee area and in other parts of the country as well," Royster said. "We just needed a plan for our firm to be able to move these clients forward so that, if the time comes when some of us are ready to retire or something unexpectedly happens, they would be able to have services provided by a firm equally similar in style."

Of the 11 HG&A employees, nine made the transition and have moved into the office on Sutherland Avenue, bringing PYA's employee count to about 260, according to Mike Shamblin, PYA managing principal of audit and assurance.

HG&A's audit, tax and client accounting and advisory services have moved to PYA, as have about 60% of HG&A's clients, Royster said.

HG&A executives have become principals on PYA's longtime leadership team.

Compatible cultures led to growth

Shamblin and Royster said new and existing PYA clients should experience similar service, just with a firm that has more expertise and manpower.

Day-to-day operations for HG&A (now PYA) employees will remain the same.

As a company that hasn't really grown by acquiring other firms, Shamblin said the merger wasn't in PYA's plans.

"But because the cultural fit made so much sense here, we were interested in doing it," Shamblin said.

The companies began to discuss a merger about 10 months ago.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: PYA acquires Knoxville accounting firm HG&A Associates