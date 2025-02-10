Why Union Pacific (UNP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Union Pacific in Focus

Based in Omaha, Union Pacific (UNP) is in the Transportation sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 6.16%. Currently paying a dividend of $1.34 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.21%. In comparison, the Transportation - Rail industry's yield is 1.46%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.49%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $5.36 is up 1.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Union Pacific has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.44%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Union Pacific's payout ratio is 48%, which means it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

UNP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $12.01 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.30%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, UNP is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).