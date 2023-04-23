Why the United States keeps getting richer – with Britain lagging ever further behind

us uk tax economy

Britons will soon be “richer than Americans” read a BBC headline in January 2008.

Forecasters were predicting that for the first time in more than a century, GDP per head in the UK would surpass that of the US.

An economist from Oxford Economics who had conducted the research at the time jubilantly said that Britain was “no longer” the sick man of Europe.

The optimism was understandable: real wages had risen by 43pc since 1990, meaning the average worker was earning close to £12,000 more a year according to figures from the OECD group of rich nations.

In the US, real wages had gone up too – albeit at a slightly slower pace, rising 28pc or just below £11,000.

Yet by 2021, GDP per head across the pond had increased by 15pc, while Britons were only 3pc better off than in 2008.

Fast-growing wages had become a thing of the past for the average British worker. On the other side of the Atlantic, they were still a reality.

The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have only exacerbated this growing gulf in living standards and riches.

While the US economy was 5pc larger in the final three months of last year than before Covid, the UK remained 0.6pc poorer.

Britain is losing the race with the US on other fronts too. A string of high-profile homegrown companies have snubbed London and instead opted for a listing in New York.

Joe Biden’s $369bn (£297bn) Inflation Reduction Act threatens to suck further activity and investment from Europe.

Meanwhile, the UK’s tax burden is racing towards a post-war high of 37.7pc relative to the size of the economy – and holding the country back.

Record backlogs in the NHS, widespread disruption from strikes and fraying infrastructure mean many Britons will feel like they are paying more for less.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in April raised taxation on businesses by six percentage points to 25pc, despite warnings that it would deter investment and innovation in the UK.

Experts warn that Britain’s rising levies on businesses, capital gains and workers could widen the gap even further at a time when the US is massively subsidising its industry.

Story continues

Chris Sanger, the head of tax policy at consultancy EY who was formerly in charge of business tax policy at the Treasury, says the UK’s policy flip-flopping and rising taxation risk send the wrong signal to foreign businesses and highly skilled workers and deter investment.

The rise in corporation tax has “put a dent in the ‘Britain open for business’ type of messaging”, he says.

The many changes to tax policy in recent years have also damaged investment confidence in the UK.”

“I think there's a question of predictability,” Sanger says.

The US’s rapid growth and increasingly interventionist policies risk eclipsing all of Europe, says Tim Sarson, KPMG UK's head of tax policy.

“We used to compete with other European countries – Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland and so on – for US capital. These days, really, we're all competing with the US as a destination.”

He says that while there are jurisdictions with lower taxes than the US, “[Americans] have so many other inbuilt advantages. They have this massive population, massive economy, [they] all speak the same language”.

Comparing taxes in the UK and the US is complicated because individual states have their own rules, but generally, taxation tends to be lower across the pond.

A single worker in the US faced an average net tax rate of 22.6pc in 2021, according to the OECD while a British employee was taxed 23.7pc.

However, for a British worker with two children, this figure was 18.9pc compared with only 1pc in the US after benefits, tax credits and other provisions are taken into account.

In the US, the headline corporation tax rate is 21pc. In the UK it is now higher at 25pc.

The highest single US earners will pay a top tax rate of 37pc on earnings above $539,900 (£434,813).

A UK top earner will pay 45pc on any income over £125,140. Someone earning this much in the US would pay no more than 24pc.

When someone dies, America's federal estate tax applies only to people passing away whose assets are worth at least $12.9m (£10.4m). Most states have no additional inheritance levies.

In the UK, inheritance tax applies to estates worth at least £325,000.

Narrowing the widening gap with the US will require radical action to boost growth and competitiveness in the UK - but there is still hope, experts say.

Some of the remedies for Britain’s ills become clearer when looking at the past – although they also reveal why, until recently, many Britons may not have felt much poorer than Americans.

The last time the UK was more prosperous than the US when accounting for population sizes was nearly 150 years ago.

Apart from a brief period during the Great Depression in the early 1930s, the UK’s GDP per head has consistently dragged behind the US since 1880.

While the difference had been relatively modest up until the Second World War, it has slowly diverged ever further in the post-war period.

The financial crisis and the pandemic exacerbated the divergence: the US recovered from both shocks and started growing quickly, while Britain stagnated.

The UK’s rising taxes threaten to add to the divide by stifling investment and innovation, experts say.

Katharine Neiss, the Chief European Economist for PGIM Fixed Income and a former head of International Surveillance for the Bank of England, says the US’s race ahead and Britain’s stagnation after Covid reflects a pre-pandemic trend.

“In the years that preceded Covid the US economy was really starting to gain traction. We saw labour participation finally start to pick up. We saw business investment in the US picking up,” she says.

“Those are two key components of the supply potential of an economy – the quality and quantity of workers and the capital stock.”

Growth had been sluggish in both regions following the financial crisis but towards the end of the 2010s, “the US was showing signs of recovering whereas the UK was not”, she says.

“I think that’s where the difference really started to emerge between the UK and other peer countries like the US.”

Business investment is a “real source of weakness” for the UK, Neiss says. It has largely flatlined since Brexit and remains 2.2pc below its pre-Covid level.

Mohamed El-Erian, the President of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and chief economic adviser at Allianz, believes there are several reasons for why Britain has slumped behind the US.

“The US economy is more self-sufficient and therefore less vulnerable to external shocks. That was particularly important for the energy shock and the food inflation shock. It's simply a more resilient economy,” he says.

It is also more agile, El-Erian adds.

“People move around more easily. It’s more entrepreneurial so it tends to have both extra resilience and extra agility.”

These are longer term effects, which explain why productivity has been lower in the UK than in the US, he says.

Britain generates less output for each hour of work than the US, France and Canada.

Productivity was 10pc below the G7 nations’ average in 2021, according to the ONS, although Japan was not included as data was not available.

“The UK has had long periods of productivity challenges. The 70s were such a period,” El-Erian says. It reflects an economy that “goes at a lower speed and hits more bumps along the way,” he adds.

Britain took a much bigger economic knock from the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine than the US did.

The US also produces more energy than it consumes, and only imports around 15pc of its food, meaning it was not affected in the same way as Europe by rising costs.

Its inflation rate peaked at 9.1pc in June last year and had fallen back to 5pc by March.

Food prices grew at their fastest pace in August, at 11.4pc, with the most recent figures showing costs 9.5pc higher than a year ago.

Inflation in the UK meanwhile hit 11.1pc in October and remains high at 10.1pc, although it is expected to fall fast soon owing to lower wholesale gas prices.

However, purchasing everyday groceries is still becoming rapidly more expensive. Food prices rose by 19.1pc in the year to March, the highest rate in 45 years.

“The US’s inflation is driven by wages and that’s a hell of a lot different to externally driven price growth,” says former UK chancellor Philip Hammond.

“The flipside of that coin is that people are getting paid better and better, whereas in the UK people are getting increasingly poorer.”

While the US labour force also shrunk from the pandemic, the UK faced the twin challenges of the energy shock and having a smaller workforce.

Talking about the size of the economy, business investment and labour force participation can feel far removed from everyday life.

But the clearest sign of how America is outpacing the UK appears when comparing wages, which were about 50pc higher across the Atlantic in 2021.

While real salaries in the UK had been making large strides in the years before the financial crisis, the improvements since have been negligible compared with those across the pond.

The average Brit was only earning 7pc more in real terms by 2021 than in 2008, while Americans’ pay had risen by a fifth during the same time.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that wages in the UK will not recover to their 2021-22 level before 2026-27.

Exclusive polling for the Telegraph by YouGov also shows Americans feel much more optimistic about their finances.

Three in 10 people in the US expect to be better off in a year – twice as many as in Britain. Five years from now, only a quarter of people in Britain believe their finances will have improved, compared with two in five Americans.

While Britons are split on whether living standards are superior in the US or the UK, Americans are more likely to say they have it better, the polling also showed.

A job advert for an Alabama car wash offering $125,000+ (£100,339) for a manager role was recently widely shared on social media – it was three times the UK median salary at £33,000.

Such stark disparities are common across many professions. Pay for a surgeon is around £220,700 in the US compared with £82,600 in the UK, data from Indeed shows.

The median pay for engineers is more than twice as high too, at £80,245 compared to £37,500 in Britain.

Lawyers and accountants meanwhile make £25,000 to £30,000 more a year in the US.

These salaries are luring highly skilled workers from the UK to the US. Ethan, a 28-year-old advertising professional, decided to leave for New York after being offered a promotion that nearly tripled his salary.

“In the UK, I was earning somewhere between £40,000 and £50,000 and living in a flatshare in London,“ he says. “I can now afford to live on my own”.

In many parts of the US, higher wages are possible alongside cheaper housing, emigres highlight.

Joel, a 35-year-old aerospace engineer in Los Angeles who is originally from Portsmouth, has been in the US for around 10 years. When he left the UK in 2013 he was earning £27,000. The first salary he was offered in the US was $75,000 (£60,188).

“I recently purchased a four-bed house on a decent size plot of land in LA for $800,000 (£642,000). I don’t think there’s any way I would have been able to do that in the UK, let alone in London,” he says.

Housing costs and wages were also the tipping point when Jamie, a 34-year-old project manager from Surrey, and his American wife weighed up where to live back in 2017.

“In the UK, I would probably be earning about £35,000 outside of London and somewhat higher inside London – potentially more in the £50,000 range but with an extended commute. Here I earn around £62,000,” he says.

He and his wife bought an extendable three-bedroom house with two bathrooms for £185,000 in 2018 in Billings, Montana. Prices for a house of that size have since risen to around £280,000 to £320,000, he says.

“Back in Surrey this would have been around £500,000 with considerably less square footage,” he says.

The UK’s selling point over the US has long been its much more comprehensive provision of public services, including universal healthcare, while taxes were lower than in other European countries.

But Britain’s public services are falling behind those in European peer countries while taxes are slowly catching up.

Record NHS backlogs of around 7m people waiting for treatment are increasingly prompting frustrated Britons who can afford it to go private.

In the US, white-collar workers tend to have private health insurance through their employer.

Oli, a 39-year-old engineer from Staffordshire who is now living in Los Angeles, says that some 10 to 15 years ago he would have taken the NHS “over what we have here any day”.

“It’s frustrating not knowing how much a medical procedure will cost and calling five people to try and get a straight answer before being billed by 10 different people anyway,” he says.

But he adds: “Now that you have to call the NHS at 8am to get a GP appointment that will inevitably be booked out by 8:01, I feel it’s better here. I can tap a few buttons on an app and have a doctor’s appointment sometimes the same day, always the next day, or I can get a video appointment for free in five minutes. A doctor’s appointment will cost me $10 on my insurance.”

The engineer, who has been living in the US for 18 years, adds, however, that without insurance, “the US reverts to being a nightmare situation of choosing between [not] receiving care or going broke”.

The poorest 10pc of Americans had roughly the same disposable income as in the UK before the pandemic – despite receiving far less support.

Inequality overall is much more pronounced in the US. The ratio of people living below the poverty line is 0.15, which is similar to Turkey. In the UK it is 0.11, which puts it in the middle of the pack.

President Joe Biden has made reversing the hollowing out of America’s middle-class a key policy pledge, claiming he will rebuild the US “from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down”.

In addition to higher inequality comes far shorter life expectancy, at 76.1 years compared with 80.8 in the UK.

It’s important to consider such factors when comparing the UK and the US, says Peter Klenow, an economist at Stanford University.

“When we think about what people's objectives [are]… they care about leisure as well as market consumption. They also care about things like how long they live,” he says.

A year more of life expectancy, for example, equates to 8pc to 9pc higher consumption in his modelling of living standards. Having more free time boosts the equation too. Inequality lowers average welfare, he adds.

His research from a few years before the pandemic showed that these factors were largely offsetting the difference in income levels.

Since then, the wage gap has widened – but so has the difference in longevity expectations.

While high wages are luring over UK talent, America’s strong growth and huge subsidies for the green transition are also drawing in companies and investment.

This is particularly a risk for the UK’s car manufacturers, with the US Inflation Reduction Act allowing consumers to receive up to $7,500 in credit if they buy an electric vehicle that adheres to certain requirements, such as using battery components manufactured in the US. PwC estimates that such tax credits would in the UK require £64bn of government investment by 2030.

Meanwhile, many high-profile enterprises are choosing to go public in the US rather than the UK.

British chip giant Arm, which is owned by Japan’s SoftBank, announced a month ago that it would pursue a US-only listing, despite lobbying by Rishi Sunak for a London float.

It came shortly after that buildings material group CRH, one of the FTSE 100's biggest companies, said it would move its primary stock market listing to the Big Apple.

The departures have stoked concerns that London is losing its competitive edge. A recent report by the City of London Corporation placed London and New York neck-and-neck after years of the British capital ranking first.

It warned that the British capital’s pull was waning amid concerns that fewer companies were choosing to list in the UK.

However, figures from the London Stock Exchange show that only 22 UK companies have floated in the US in the last 10 years, and their shares are 39pc down on average.

The figures suggest that talk of an exodus is overstated – but nevertheless, the recent exits are symptoms of deeper issues.

Startups have prospered in the UK, which boasts 135 unicorns valued at $1bn or more. This is more than France, Germany and Singapore combined.

These factors suggest that while Britain is good at creating companies, there are issues around scaling and growing.

“There is a problem with the ‘investability’ of British business and the size of our stock market,” says Lord Hammond.

One reason, he says, is that a typical well-off middle-class household in Britain “may well have no significant financial assets other than a home and a pension”.

“In the US, that same household on an upper middle income would typically have a portfolio of financial investments as well,” Lord Hammond adds.

Regulatory changes over the past two decades also mean that UK pension funds increasingly allocate funds to supposedly low-risk assets such as government bonds, rather than investing in British companies.

While much has been said about Britain’s troubles, narrowing the growing gap with the US is still possible, according to economists, politicians and business leaders.

Lord Hammond says one place to start would be to change the rules for pension funds so that they can invest their money more widely.

“Our pension funds in the UK often allow people to retire at 50 or 55, contrary to public policy, and do not invest their funds in UK markets and UK businesses, contrary to public policy,” he says.

“So if you want to save your money without tax relief you can do absolutely whatever you like with it as far as I'm concerned. But if you want the support of public policy through tax relief, you need to accept some constraints which align your saving activity with public policy agendas.”

But the key thing will be to make work more productive, he says.

“If we want to have high standards of living, reasonable taxes, and good quality public services, the only way to deliver that is to have rapidly rising productivity," he says.

Economists and politicians have many different views on how to boost productivity and thereby growth to put us on a more similar trajectory to the US.

Boosting Britain’s patchy business investment record is critical, according to Neiss.

Another option is devolving powers to areas outside London to boost growth, says Michael Heseltine, a lifelong Conservative politician who served as deputy prime minister.

“Significant parts of England and the rest of the United Kingdom lack the incentive to create conditions” for boosting growth and opportunity, he believes.

“The one big domestic agenda available to the Government is to speed up the mayoral authority process and the devolution of power from London to those economies,” he says.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, set out plans to address some of the supply-side issues Britain faces in his “Budget for growth” earlier this year, although many economists believe much more will be needed.

City minister Andrew Griffith says the Government’s Edinburgh reforms, which seek to overhaul regulation in the City post-Brexit, will build on existing strengths by “enhancing access to market information, helping hire the best global talent, and making it easier for companies to raise capital”.

Companies choose the UK because it is a “global financial hub and a safe place to do business,” he says, adding: “The London Stock Exchange dates back to a time when the USA didn’t exist.”

But with Labour polling 18 points above the Conservatives, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves could soon be the person in charge of restoring growth and convincing workers and businesses to choose the UK.

Her pitch is that Britain must “show global leadership” in the race for the green industries where the “US and the EU are stealing a march on us”.

“Some country is going to be a leader in green steel, carbon capture and storage, in wind power, in electric cars, why not Britain? We should be attracting business investment here – instead we’re left in the changing rooms while other countries are out on the track,” Reeves says.

Mr Hunt has said that he will present measures in response to the US and the EU’s vast green subsidies in the Autumn Statement.

The US has been very good at “picking winners”, KPMG’s Sarson says.

“We’ve got to think about which industries we really want to support and then go full in with both feet rather than sort of dabbling here and there.”

The most important aspect of any future approach to fixing Britain’s anaemic growth and catching up with the US will be consistency, however, says El-Erian.

“One thing to remember is this is not a one-off thing. You've got to keep going, keep going and keep going. And you’ve got to learn from what has happened,” he says.

Britain’s past holds many of these lessons. But without major reform, the hope we could all become richer than Americans will be an increasingly forlorn one.