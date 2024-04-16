Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) were jumping 5.7% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday after rising as much as 7.7% earlier in the day. The solid gain came after the giant healthcare company announced its 2024 first-quarter results before the market opened.

What did investors like about UnitedHealth Group's Q1 update?

UnitedHealth Group reported Q1 revenue of $99.8 billion, up 8.6% year over year. This result topped the consensus Wall Street revenue estimate of nearly $99.3 billion.

The company posted a net loss of $1.22 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This loss reflected a steep decline from the profit of $5.8 billion, or $5.95 per share, reported in the prior-year period.

However, the 2024 Q1 loss stemmed from the impact of a cyberattack on Change Healthcare, which UnitedHealth Group acquired in 2022. UnitedHealth's Q1 adjusted earnings per share was $6.91, up from $6.26 in the same quarter last year. This adjusted earnings figure easily beat the average analysts' estimate of $6.61.

Is UnitedHealth Group stock a buy?

I don't think UnitedHealth Group stock is a good pick because of its Q1 numbers. However, I do view the stock as a buy for other reasons.

Most importantly, the company's health insurance business and other healthcare units should have strong long-term growth prospects as the number of older Americans increases. I also like UnitedHealth's valuation. Shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16 -- much lower than the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple of nearly 20.8.

