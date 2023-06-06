Why universal basic income could leave England poorer

universal basic income

Imagine receiving £1,600 every month for two years with no strings attached. For 30 people in Jarrow near Sunderland, and in East Finchley in London, this could soon be a reality.

The think tank Autonomy has drawn up plans and is seeking funding to provide a group selected as representative of the wider population with a basic income.

Supporters of universal basic income, which would be awarded to rich and poor alike without conditions, argue that it helps boost employment and prevents poverty.

The architects of the English pilots say it would also improve well-being and protect livelihoods amid shocks from climate change and automation.

Many other similar trials have taken place across the world in places like Canada, the Netherlands and Finland.

The evidence largely suggests that providing a group of people with a basic income does not mean they work less.

But critics say the trials only ever include people gaining from the policy. In reality, it would also create vast numbers of losers through substantially higher taxes and less targeted support.

“Any politician that’s thinking about this has to be prepared for the number of losers and has to have a very strong case for it,” says Ashwin Kumar, a professor at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Kumar, who previously advised Gordon Brown and the Department for Work and Pensions, says adopting universal basic income would require taxes to rise significantly.

The concept has been around for centuries and has attracted fans on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

The idea is simple: the state gives all individuals the same monthly sum regardless of whether they are a bank director or someone out of work. The amount is intended to cover the basics – meaning it is enough to live on but not more.

Pilots in different countries have experimented with varying amounts of money and targeting, meaning they are not always universal but build on the same ideas.

The best-known experiment took place in Finland from 2017 to 2018. The Finnish Social Security Agency (Kela) gave 2,000 unemployed people aged 25 to 58 a monthly payment of €560.

The participants reported improved economic security and mental well-being.

But there was only a small positive change in employment, and Kela warned that it could also be from other policy changes.

Closer to home, the Welsh Government last year introduced a scheme granting 18-year-old care leavers monthly post-tax income of £1,280 for two years.

However, such targeting of specific groups means no pilot yet has ticked all of the boxes to be considered universal basic income.

While the idea has gained traction in recent years amid growing foodbank use and economic shocks, experts across the political spectrum remain highly sceptical of how it would work in practice.

Kumar’s modelling of how it could work in Scotland found that income tax rates would need to rise as much as 8 percentage points.

“A substantial number of people would lose, some by small amounts, a few by large amounts, whilst a substantial number would also gain,” Kumar says.

A report by the House of Commons Library found that a weekly basic income of £100 for everyone aged 16 and above and £50 for every child would cost £316bn a year.

This vastly dwarfs the roughly £250bn that the Treasury was expected to spend on benefits, state pensions and tax credits in 2022-23.

Such costs also highlight the problem with pilots trialling universal basic income, Kumar says. They fail to address the “funding issue” and only include people benefitting from the policies.

It means there are huge uncertainties around how people would respond to vast rises in income tax which may not make up for what they stand to gain from receiving a monthly basic income, he says.

“There’s a sort of conceptual and ethical problem if you were going to try and test what the reaction of the losers would be. How would [they] feel about the idea that they were guinea pigs and would be losing money as part of that experiment?,” he says.

“You would have to get the legal permission to withdraw money they currently get in return perhaps for a smaller amount from this basic income.”

Many people with low earnings could actually receive less support with universal basic income than they currently do unless the payments were very large.

Around 10pc of Britons receiving benefits were classed as being in poverty, modelling by the OECD found in 2017.

Adopting a universal basic income system that would cost the Treasury the same as the benefits and tax-free allowances at the time would raise this figure to around 15pc.

Herwig Immervoll, of the OECD, says: “When you move away from something that is targeted to something where everybody gets support, then you either spend much more or you reduce the amount of support that is available. That is the fundamental trade-off.”

With Britain’s tax-burden racing towards a new post-war high and inflation dragging increasing numbers of people into higher tax bands, further rises would likely be a tough sell to voters.

Universal basic income often has been floated as a solution to mass unemployment from automation and technological advances. While the rapid rise of artificial intelligence has raised fears of job losses in recent months, Immervoll says that such innovation also creates jobs.

Joe Shalam, policy director of the Centre for Social Justice, brands the scheme as a solution to a problem that “has not yet arrived”.

Expanding the English pilots that Autonomy has designed to all of the UK would cost around a trillion pounds, he warns.

“That’s not money that is usefully spent propping up the incomes of people who don’t need the help. It just doesn’t withstand even the most basic scrutiny,” he says.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.