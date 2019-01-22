Why the US Corporate Debt Bubble Could Spark the Next Recession

By CCN.com: In November 2018, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association revealed that the US corporate debt has increased from $4.9 trillion to $9.1 trillion, by 86 percent in just over a decade.

The troubling trend has created a serious problem for both financial authorities and investors in US markets. Since the 2008 financial crisis, the leveraged loan market has grown to $1.2 trillion according to a report by LCD cited by FT, accounting for 13 percent of the total corporate debt.

Why Leveraged Loans are Troubling for the US

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMySllJ7BRQ

In most markets, leveraged loans are provided by financial institutions to companies or individuals that are already equipped with large amounts of debt or poor credit history.

