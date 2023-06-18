Why US defence deal with Papua New Guinea is likely to 'set China further back' in the Pacific

Papua New Guinea's recent defence of a landmark US security pact included a message to China that it was business as usual, as the Pacific becomes a new theatre for great power rivalry.

The Defence Cooperation Agreement, signed last month, would give US troops unrestricted access to some of PNG's seaports and airports - a move that could potentially bolster the US military's defence of its Guam bases in the Pacific "second island chain".

The deal signalled greater presence for the US and a further setback for China in the region, where Beijing has failed to make major inroads beyond trade despite high-level engagement in recent years, analysts said.

As the PNG government sought to allay lawmakers' concerns over a clause giving legal immunity to US personnel posted in the island country, it also assured China that ties with the island nation's No 2 trade partner would not be damaged.

"Our friends in China know us," Prime Minister James Marape told parliament on Wednesday, when debate on the US deal began.

"China and Beijing also know that this government gave Beijing priority over Taipei ... the Chinese government knows exactly where the heart of this government is. And that is to promote national interests, not geopolitical interests or their interests."

"We relate to trade with them and we never compromise on trade with them," he added.

Australia has for decades been the main security partner for island nations in the southwestern Pacific, but the region has emerged to be yet another theatre for US-China competition as both seek to expand their political, economic and security influence.

Chinese companies have long eyed PNG's wealth of natural resources - from oil to minerals, natural gas, timber and fish - and have invested in mines, hydropower stations and basic infrastructure such as highways, telecommunications and housing.

But China's inroads into PNG and other southwestern Pacific countries have largely remained restricted to trade. An eight-nation tour of the region by then Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in May last year failed to produce a security or policing cooperation deal due to a lack of consensus.

Where diplomacy has succeeded, such as striking a security deal with the Solomon Islands, it has prompted greater engagement by the US and its allies Japan and South Korea to counter China's influence in the region.

Marape said on Wednesday that the defence cooperation agreement would allow PNG to work with the US in reconnaissance, surveillance, exchange of classified information and arms procurement, but not offer a "basis for military operations to be staged" in the country.

"We are increasingly becoming aware that the traditional security alliances are inadequate to cover the current global, regional and national security challenges," he said.

Stewart Firth, a research fellow at the Australian National University's Pacific affairs department, said that while Marape was conscious of his country's "extreme military weakness", it would be an exaggeration to expect the PNG bases to be used to support US troops in a potential attack on Taiwan by Beijing.

"That might be drawing a long bow, but the arrangement would certainly complement the new base plans for the Philippines, whose northern islands are only a few hundred kilometres from Taiwan," Firth said.

"The arrangement would support Guam by creating an arc of US military power from Australia to Guam and beyond."

The Philippines in April said it would give the US access to four more of its bases, three close to Taiwan and another further south next to the South China Sea, the site of several territorial disputes involving Beijing.

Firth said Chinese investment in PNG was unlikely to fall because of the new pact, because infrastructure-building had been good for Chinese companies and firms often mattered more than the Chinese government in the region.

"China is already on the back foot in the Pacific, following the foreign minister's unsuccessful tour of the region last year."

Firth said China appeared to have misunderstood the long tradition of regionalism among Pacific islands to work in concert. This put its proposed "Common Development Vision" with 10 Pacific countries, which included security cooperation, out of reach despite Wang's multinational trip.

"I think this [PNG-US] agreement will set China further back in the region," he said.

Many of the Pacific nations have acted as a bloc to address common security challenges, including illegal fishing and rising sea levels, which threaten their economy and even existence.

Some of the illegal fishing has been carried out by Chinese fishers, who make up the world's biggest industrial distant-water fishing fleet.

The presence of Chinese ships in the southwestern Pacific has also been unwelcome.

Palau recently sought US help to deter "unwanted activities" around its coasts by mainland Chinese vessels.

During a visit to Japan on Thursday, President Surangel Whipps Jnr said three Chinese boats had entered "uninvited" into Palau's waters since he took office in 2021. The US was responsible for Palau's security and needed to help deter unwanted activities, he said.

Beijing's foreign ministry said the Chinese vessels were in the area to seek shelter and did not conduct surveys or investigations.

Palau, one of the four Pacific nations that recognise Taipei, has no official ties with Beijing.

Bernard Yegiora, an international relations lecturer at Divine Word University in Madang, PNG, said the security pact was a "significant victory for the US".

"They will now closely monitor what China is doing in the western Pacific and in PNG. More importantly, the agreements will help increase US capability and capacity to contain China's influence in the western Pacific," Yegiora said.

PNG and the US also signed the Shiprider Agreement in May that aims to bolster PNG's ability to track illegal fishing.

But PNG lacked a strategic foreign policy framework to help it engage with other states in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Yegiora added.

"I doubt PNG has any strategic objective in helping the US hedge [against] China or see the issue from this strategic perspective. I say this because no PNG politician or political commentator has said anything about US strategic hedging or the need to understand US strategic hedging efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The main interest which influenced PNG to help the US is our domestic security and economic interest.

"We see the deal as an opportunity to improve our capability and capacity to defend our borders and to inject more money into our economy."

He said the PNG government could increase tax holidays for Chinese businesses investing in its planned special economic zones to prevent a fallout with China as a result of the US deal, which it has yet to ratify.

But Zhou Bo, a senior fellow at Tsinghua University's Centre for International Security and Strategy, said there was no need to view the deal as targeting China.

"Neither side has mentioned targeting China," said Zhou, a retired PLA senior colonel. "We are yet to be sure about the size of their activities, the number of personnel and equipment involved."

China has also given logistical support for PNG, including Covid-related medical supplies.

Multiple bilateral agreements were signed in February 2022 when Marupe attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, including those related to fishery and loans for a PNG electric grid.

Talks on the US security deal, on the other hand, began in 2016 under former PNG prime minister Peter O'Neill, whose party now sits in the opposition.

The signed pact covers the Lombrum naval base, the airport and seaport in the capital Port Moresby, and smaller ports, according to a passage read out in parliament by O'Neill.

