Why Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Could Be Worth Watching

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Vector Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Vector Group Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Vector Group’s ratio of 10x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.46x, which means if you buy Vector Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Vector Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Vector Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Vector Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Vector Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VGR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VGR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VGR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VGR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Vector Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Vector Group (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Vector Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

