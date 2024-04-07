Why Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Vertiv Holdings Co’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Vertiv Holdings Co Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$85.34 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 23% compared to our intrinsic value of $69.14. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Vertiv Holdings Co’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Vertiv Holdings Co look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Vertiv Holdings Co's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VRT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe VRT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VRT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for VRT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Vertiv Holdings Co has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Vertiv Holdings Co, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

