Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Rocketing Higher This Week

Investors are very eager to buy into biotechs and pharmaceuticals that are involved in developing weight-loss medications. This is why Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), which has such a drug in its pipeline, has been a popular stock lately.

Over the past few trading days, Viking has made many investors richer; according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of early Friday morning, it was up nearly 18% week-to-date. Some encouraging clinical results for the drug helped power the stock higher, as did analyst price target increases.

Obesity drug tests well, again

On Tuesday, Viking provided details of a phase 1 study of that weight-loss drug, currently tagged VK2735. The biotech reported that patients in the study who received tablets of the drug achieved noticeable weight loss after 28 days. The medication was also deemed safe and well tolerated; side effects were mild to moderate. The company aims to advance the drug to a phase 2 trial.

Viking is also putting VK2735 through its paces as an injectable treatment. It has also demonstrated weight-loss properties.

Several analysts tracking the company's stock wasted little time getting more bullish on its prospects. Pundits from Oppenheimer, BTIG, and Stifel all upped their fair-value estimations. Of the three, the most optimistic was Oppenheimer, which set a new price target of $138.

A bright future for VK2735, one analyst believes

In raising his level (from the previous $116), Oppenheimer's Jay Olson maintained his outperform (read: buy) recommendation on the stock. The analyst was particularly cheered by the fact that Viking has a solid opportunity to test different dosing and administration models.

Should you invest $1,000 in Viking Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viking Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Rocketing Higher This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool