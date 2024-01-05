Why VinFast Auto Stock Skidded This Week

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) stock is falling fast and furious in the new year, shedding 17% in the first trading week of 2024 through Friday at noon.

Ironically, VinFast moved to boost sales in the U.S. this week and is all set to launch new models at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the coming days. The electric vehicle (EV) stock even bagged a buy rating from an analyst this week who sees more than 40% upside in the stock from its Friday opening price. So why is VinFast Auto stock falling?

VinFast is focused on growth

Let's take a look at the good news first.

To start, VinFast Auto signed up five dealers in four states across the U.S. this week to boost sales. The Vietnamese EV maker already operates 17 retail stores and service centers in California, and now plans to add 125 dealers to its network. VinFast currently sells only the VF 8 all-electric SUV in the U.S., but will soon launch other models including the VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 in the market.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors this week that VinFast is about to open its first EV manufacturing facility in India.

The EV maker will also participate in the CES 2024 next week in Las Vegas where it will introduce its mini car VF 3 and electric bike, DragonFly, to global customers. VinFast first started producing e-scooters in 2018 and ventured into cars only later. As of Sept. 30, 2023, the company had delivered a total of 210,000 e-scooters but only 115,000 gasoline and electric vehicles combined.

Why VinFast Auto stock is still falling

The thing is, VinFast has a tiny free float, which means only a fraction of its shares are available to the public for trading. That means the stock attracts fewer investors and more traders and speculators, making it highly volatile.

Otherwise, VinFast Auto does look like the kind of stock that may have something to offer investors. It expects to deliver 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles in the full-year 2023 and is focused on expanding its global footprint. This week, analyst Greg Lewis from BTIG initiated coverage on VinFast stock with a buy rating and a price target of $10 a share. The analyst sees the EV maker growing sales exponentially over the next couple of years or so.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in VinFast Auto Ltd. right now?

Before you buy stock in VinFast Auto Ltd., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and VinFast Auto Ltd. wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why VinFast Auto Stock Skidded This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool