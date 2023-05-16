U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

Why Are Vodafone Shares Trading Lower Tuesday

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) stock dropped on Tuesday after sharing dismal preliminary FY23 results.

  • Vodafone reported revenue growth of 0.3% YoY to $49.05 billion, missing the consensus of $49.73 billion, driven by growth in Africa and higher equipment sales, offset by lower European service revenue.

  • The telecom firm posted an adjusted EPS of $0.12, missing the consensus of $1.15.

  • The Group service revenue grew by 2.2% Y/Y to $40.75 billion.

  • Operating profit expanded by 145.9% Y/Y to $15.34 billion, mainly reflecting a gain on the disposal of Vantage Towers.

  • Adjusted EBITDAaL declined by 1.3% to $15.74 billion due to higher energy costs and commercial underperformance in Germany.

  • Vodafone generated $5.2 billion in free cash flow.

  • Vodafone shared plans to slash 11,000 roles over three years, work to turn around its German business and initiate a "strategic review" of its Spanish unit.

  • In April, Vodafone disclosed Margherita Della Valle as the company's CEO.

  • Valle will also continue as the CFO pending the completion of the external search for a new finance chief.

  • Outlook: Vodafone slashed its FY24 revenue outlook to $16.099 billion - $16.313 billion, down from $16.099 billion - $16.635 billion.

  • Price Action: VOD shares traded lower by 5.53% at $10.60 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

