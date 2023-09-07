Here’s Why The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Declined in Q2

RiverPark Advisors, an investment advisory firm and sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds, released its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, markets performed well, and the S&P 500 index (“S&P”) and the Russell 1000 Growth Index returned 8.7% and 12.8%, respectively. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund Institutional and Retail shares also performed well in the quarter returning, 13.2% and 13.2%, respectively. The macroeconomic environment continued to support the portfolio beyond the company-specific news. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund highlighted stocks like The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Burbank, California, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is an entertainment company that operates through Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. On September 6, 2023, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock closed at $80.98 per share. One-month return of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was -7.44%, and its shares lost 28.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a market capitalization of $148.176 billion.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund made the following comment about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): DIS was a top detractor in the quarter following mixed FY2Q results. Revenue of $22 billion was up 13% year over year, although EPS, at $0.93, was down 14% year over year. Disney Plus, part of the company’s direct-to-consumer business (DTC), had better subscriber numbers than anticipated despite a price increase, although losses at the DTC business as a whole are growing. The linear TV business also continues to suffer secular headwinds with - 10% revenue growth, and the company faced inflationary cost pressures at its theme parks. DIS is nevertheless blessed with a deep library of unique content that includes both live sports (providing large, non-time shifted audiences) and incomparable brands including Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm, as well as the ABC network. The company also has a wealth of upcoming new content, with a plan to release over 100 original titles per year on a $30 billion annual content production budget. Now that the disruption in its theme park, cruise and theatrical businesses has come to an end, we believe that Disney is among the best-positioned media companies in the new landscape to combine multi-channel and DTC distribution. We think the return of long-time CEO Bob Iger will lead to higher and more consistent profitability at the theme parks, better value realization in the linear assets, and consolidation of the company’s DTC assets leading to higher profitability sooner. We therefore expect DIS to grow its free cash flow significantly over the next 3-4 years, from its depressed $1 billion last year, returning to and exceeding its previous $10 billion peak in 2018."

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is in 21st position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 92 hedge fund portfolios held The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) at the end of second quarter which was 95 in the previous quarter.

