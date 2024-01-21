Why The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth of 17% on the NYSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Walt Disney’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Walt Disney Worth?

According to our valuation model, Walt Disney seems to be fairly priced at around 10% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Walt Disney today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $103.76, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Walt Disney’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Walt Disney?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Walt Disney's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DIS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DIS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Walt Disney, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Walt Disney, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

