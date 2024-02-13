Why Waste Management Stock Went Up on the Market's Down Day

Shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) went up on Tuesday, even though the market was down sharply. As of 1 p.m. ET, Waste Management stock was up 5.4%, compared with the nearly 1.4% drop for the S&P 500 -- relatively large moves for both.

The reason? The company just beat analyst expectations during its most recent quarter.

Another great garbage quarter for Waste Management

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Waste Management generated revenue of $5.2 billion, which was an all-time high and up nearly 6% from the prior-year period. The company generates much of its revenue from garbage collecting and recycling, which isn't necessarily high growth. But it is consistent.

Waste Management's Q4 operating income was up less than 3% year over year, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were up less than 1%. Ideally, these profit metrics would improve at a faster rate than revenue.

However, investors are overlooking this because Waste Management is investing in its business. And these investments will pay off in 2024 and beyond.

The trashy future

Waste Management is in the middle of a multiyear journey spending billions in capital expenditures to grow its energy business. The company is harvesting gas from landfills to fuel vehicles and to sell, which will boost profits over the long haul. It intends to spend $850 million to $900 million on building this infrastructure in 2024 alone, which temporarily will weigh down free cash flow.

However, its energy business is partly why Waste Management expects to grow revenue by 6% to 7% in 2024. Over time, these investments will allow it to grow its cash flow, supporting the ongoing growth of its dividend, among other things.

On that note, Waste Management intends to increase its dividend for the 21st consecutive year in March. And with the company's ongoing revenue growth and profit-boosting moves, income investors can expect dividend increases for many years to come.

Should you invest $1,000 in Waste Management right now?

Before you buy stock in Waste Management, consider this:

Story continues

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Waste Management wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Waste Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Waste Management Stock Went Up on the Market's Down Day was originally published by The Motley Fool