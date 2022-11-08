U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.82
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0066
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6390
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,466.04
    -2,089.51 (-10.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.87
    -33.04 (-7.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,905.52
    +33.41 (+0.12%)
     

Why watch a movie when you can watch your corporate all-hands meeting?

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

Movie theater attendance is down, largely thanks to the pandemic, but chains like AMC still need to make money. If meme stocks aren't a reliable business plan, why not find another use for a giant room with a huge screen and lots of seats?

In partnership with Zoom, AMC Theatres will launch a product called Zoom Rooms next year. Basically, you go to the movie theater to join a Zoom meeting with your company. Yes, you must commute to the movie theatre only to join a meeting with your colleagues across the country, who are also at the an AMC movie theatre. If your company isn't strapped for cash, you might even get some complimentary popcorn.

These theatres, which range between 75 and 150 seats, will be available to book for three-hour blocks.

“AMC has an abundance of attractive theatres at centrally located venues in city after city after city, each with ample seating capacity, especially so during daytime hours on weekdays when most meetings take place," said AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron. "Zoom Rooms at AMC broadens our scope, as we now can participate as well in the multi-billion market for corporate and other meetings.”

While the idea of one person sitting alone at a movie theater on a Zoom call is funny, that's not what's going on here. This technology is supposed to connect groups of people in different locations -- so, for example, a New York-based team might meet at one theatre to catch up with a Los Angeles-based team at another theatre. But it remains unclear how you can actually tell who's talking if you have dozens of people crowded into a theatre. Movie theatre popcorn aside, it seems like a technical nightmare to figure out how to actually conduct a meeting this way... and perhaps working from home and mailing your employees some nonperishable popcorn bags is a simpler alternative.

"As hybrid work has become more commonplace throughout the United States, Zoom Rooms at AMC will enable companies and other entities with decentralized workforces and customer bases to bring people from different markets together at the same time for cohesive virtual and in-person events and meeting experiences," a press release from AMC Theatres says.

It feels like someone put a handful of publicly traded companies into a hat, picked out two randomly, and challenged them to create some kind of new collaboration.

AMC floundered during the pandemic, since its core business was rendered moot by a once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe. But even as vaccines become more widespread, people aren't returning to the movies like the company hoped. Even though AMC's quarterly revenue increased, the company still reported a quarterly loss this week. Meanwhile, Zoom is trying to broaden its scope by adding features like email and calendar as its unprecedented growth slows down.

Zoom’s adding email and calendar as it pushes harder to expand the platform

GameStop, meme stocks, and the revenge of the retail trader

Recommended Stories

  • How to Not Overspend During the Holidays

    It's easy to chalk your excess holiday spending up to pure generosity... But come January, you may be kicking yourself for missing that extra dough. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and...

  • Disney shares drop as streaming costs drag on earnings

    Walt Disney Co missed Wall Street earnings forecasts on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked up more losses from its push into streaming video, sending its shares tumbling 9%. The company gained more streaming customers than analysts had expected from July through September, but media investors have increasingly focused on profits over streaming subscription numbers. Disney has spent billions to build its streaming options and compete with Netflix Inc and others.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CJCEN)?

    While CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:CJCEN ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it...

  • NGEx Minerals' High-Grade Extension Drill Program at Los Helados is Underway

    NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX) ("NGEx Minerals" "NGEx" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling is underway at its Los Helados copper-gold project located in Region III, Chile. The drill program is expected to total up to 15,000 metres of diamond drilling and will focus on extending and further defining the Fenix and Alicanto high-grade zones, which were identified during the highly successful drill program completed in the first half of 2022. Drilling has started with two rigs, wit

  • Daily Crunch: Binance says it will buy FTX after smaller rival stumbles through 'liquidity crunch'

    Today, we’ve been learning about what the hell a Mastodon even is, so the timing of Amanda’s piece ‘A beginner’s guide to Mastodon' is all sorts of perfect. Give it a read, and come find us on Mastodon after. This surprise was off the chain!: In a surprise twist today, Binance announced its intent to acquire FTX in a move that will clear out some of the “liquidity crunches” that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted about, Manish reports.

  • These are the best gifts of 2022, according to our experts

    Not sure what to gift this holiday season? We've got you covered. From popular AirPods Pro to a Solo Stove firepit, these are the 30 best gifts of 2022.

  • UK's worst hotels revealed

    Customers complained of dirt and mould in their rooms.

  • Theater chain AMC in need of more blockbuster movies, shares fall

    (Reuters) -AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said its third-quarter loss widened, with the theater chain operator burning through more cash to keep its 950 theaters running as fewer blockbuster releases reduced footfall in cinemas. The company also said it raised just $36.4 million from the sale of 14.9 million of its preferred shares APE, listed in August, sending them down 5.6% in extended trading. "I think their announcement that they began selling some of their announced 425 million APE shares at such a low per-share price speaks to their cash needs (or perhaps more frivolous spending)," said Wedbush Securities analyst Alicia Reese.

  • Twitter will add an 'official' badge to high-profile accounts in lieu of verification

    Twitter is turning the famous blue check mark into a symbol that denotes you've paid Elon Musk $8, rather than one that identifies public figures. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO learned this himself firsthand, so Twitter is introducing an "official" badge, a separate form of user verification than the blue check. "Not all previously verified accounts will get the 'Official' label and the label is not available for purchase," explained product manager Esther Crawford in a tweet.

  • AMC stock tumbles after reporting 12th consecutive quarterly loss

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported its 12th consecutive quarterly loss and revenue that topped analysts’ estimates after market close on Tuesday, sending shares lower in after-hours trading. The movie-theater chain and meme stock phenomenon reported a third-quarter net loss of $226.9 million, or a net loss of 22 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $224.2 million, or a net loss of 22 cents a share, in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, AMC (AMC) reported a net loss of 20 cents a share, better than an adjusted loss of 27 cents a share a year ago.

  • This Black Hacker is Shaking Up the Tech Industry One Hackathon at a Time

    Damilola Awofisayo hasn’t always been a fan of STEM. As a matter of fact, she thought it was useless at one point in her life. When she was 7 to 11 years old living in Nigeria, the technology was not dependable. “Nigeria had a society where we didn’t have stable electricity, we didn’t have a lot of computer science exposure, anything like that,” she says. “So I really saw technology as something that was not really needed because I didn’t really see it in my day-to-day life.”

  • Lafayette school board considering rule to keep students from recording arguments, fights

    The infraction also lists "making threats or terrorizing statements" as a violation of the proposed rule.

  • Cornell frat parties suspended after students reported sex assault, druggings

    Frat parties were suspended at Cornell University after at least four students reported being drugged and one described being sexually assaulted at fraternity-a

  • Inside the List: How Grand Canyon University keeps its curriculum updated to meet the needs of today's workforce

    Brian Mueller, who is both president of Grand Canyon University and CEO of Grand Canyon Education, shares how the school is focused on improving and updating its curriculum to meet the needs of today's workforce. He also discusses how the university gives back in west Phoenix.

  • How Much is John Fetterman Worth?

    John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...

  • Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says

    A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday.

  • Kentucky student withdrawing from university after racial slur, alleged assault

    Sophia Rosing, who is White, is seen apparently trying to hit one of the Black students, who holds her back and remains calm. "Can you please stop?" the student asks.

  • Kentucky student who repeatedly used racial slur and assaulted Black students will withdraw, lawyer says

    The white University of Kentucky student who was caught on video assaulting Black students will voluntarily withdraw from the university, her lawyer told NBC News on Tuesday morning.

  • A Drunken Assault Wasn’t the First Racist Incident UK Students Have Seen

    A group of University of Kentucky students rallied Monday night following the racist attack of a Black student, per Lexington Herald Leader. The perpetrator, Sophia Rosing, has been arrested and charged. Though, her booking didn’t guarantee the end to racist chaos on UK’s campus.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Knightscope Bags 22 Device College Contract

    Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of autonomous security robots, won a new contract at a Florida college for 22 of its K1 Blue Light Towers. What Happened? In addition to the 13 emergency call systems previously retrofitted, the college will replace older, hard-wired towers at two separate campuses, utilizing Knightscope’s cellular and satellite communications with solar power to provide additional students, faculty, and visitors safety when away from campus buildings. Also Read: EXCL