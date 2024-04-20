Why the Wealthy Hire Others to Pack Their Suitcases and Why You Might Consider It Too

When the rich and famous head off on vacation, they don’t mess around when it comes to packing their bags. Nope, they call in the professionals to handle that task. And you know what? There are some pretty good reasons why the ultra rich go this route – reasons that the rest of us might want to consider as well. (It’s true!)

Here’s why the wealthy hire others to pack their suitcases – and why you might consider it too.

Saving Time for What Matters Most

If it’s one thing rich people understand, it’s that time is money. They’re so busy making loads of cash at their jobs, they don’t have time to sweat the small stuff – including what they’re gonna wear on vacay. Instead of using your valuable time to pack your own bags, you might consider using that time to make more money and hire someone else to do the easier tasks. Delegate and grow rich!

Looking Vacation-Ready from Head to Toe

Another big perk of hiring a packing pro? They make sure the wealthy look their absolute best when they arrive at their destination. These stylists hand-select the perfect vacation wardrobes, then pack each item with care so nothing gets wrinkled or damaged. No matter where the rich are headed – be it the French Riviera or a safari in Africa – they can be confident they’ll look perfectly polished.

Reducing Vacation Stress

Planning a vacation can be a real treat – imagining snorkeling off of Oahu or wine tasting in Tuscany can help get your vacay started before you even set foot out the door. But packing? That’s not something anyone looks forward to. Be like the rich, and have someone else do the tedious, boring stuff so you can just hop on the plane and hit play on your vacation.

Should the Rest of Us Consider It?

Of course, you might be thinking, “That’s great for rich people, but I definitely can’t afford it!” Fair point. Professional packing assistance doesn’t come super cheap. However, it may be worth looking into if you’ve got a hectic schedule, always seem to forget important items, or just want to arrive at your destination feeling chill.

At the end of the day, the wealthy turn to personal stylists and organizers to pack their bags for one simple reason – it makes their lives easier. And given how much time, stress, and headache it can save, it’s easy to see the appeal. So if you’ve got the means, or you’re simply fed up with the hassle of packing, it might be time to call in the professionals. Your vacation self will most definitely thank you.

