Here’s Why Weitz Capital Sold The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

Weitz Investment Partners III Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is a savings and loan holding company. On December 11, 2023, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) stock closed at $64.02 per share. One-month return of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was 16.85%, and its shares lost 17.66% of their value over the last three months. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a market capitalization of $116.682 billion.

Weitz Investment Partners III Opportunity Fund made the following comment about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in its third 2023 investor letter:

"Lastly, we decided to sell our shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter as the regional banking crisis unfolded. The decision effectively locked in Schwab's negative impact on Fund performance but has no bearing on forward-looking returns. Nevertheless, it is likely Schwab will remain on our detractors list for the balance of 2023."

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 77 hedge fund portfolios held The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) at the end of third quarter which was 88 in the previous quarter.

