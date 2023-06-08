Why We're Not Concerned About Avant Brands Inc.'s (TSE:AVNT) Share Price

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry in Canada have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, Avant Brands Inc. (TSE:AVNT) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1.6x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

View our latest analysis for Avant Brands

How Avant Brands Has Been Performing

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Avant Brands as its revenue has been rising very briskly. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Avant Brands will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Avant Brands?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Avant Brands' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 96% gain to the company's top line. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 7.7% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Avant Brands is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

The Bottom Line On Avant Brands' P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Avant Brands revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its high P/S, given they look better than current industry expectations. In the eyes of shareholders, the probability of a continued growth trajectory is great enough to prevent the P/S from pulling back. Barring any significant changes to the company's ability to make money, the share price should continue to be propped up.

Plus, you should also learn about these 4 warning signs we've spotted with Avant Brands (including 2 which are potentially serious).

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here