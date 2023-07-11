Why We're Not Concerned About BRAIN Biotech AG's (ETR:BNN) Share Price

BRAIN Biotech AG's (ETR:BNN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Chemicals industry in Germany have P/S ratios below 0.6x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Has BRAIN Biotech Performed Recently?

BRAIN Biotech certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

BRAIN Biotech's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 22% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 32% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 14% each year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 0.9% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we can see why BRAIN Biotech is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that BRAIN Biotech maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Chemicals industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

