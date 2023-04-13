Why We're Not Concerned About Pollux Properties Ltd.'s (Catalist:5AE) Share Price

Pollux Properties Ltd.'s (Catalist:5AE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 11x and even P/E's below 6x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Pollux Properties has been doing very well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Pollux Properties' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Pollux Properties' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 62% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 100% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 0.5% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why Pollux Properties is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Pollux Properties' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Pollux Properties revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its high P/E, given they look better than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

