Why We're Not Concerned About Tuniu Corporation's (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price

Tuniu Corporation's (NASDAQ:TOUR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.8x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Hospitality industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 1.5x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does Tuniu's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Tuniu has been relatively sluggish. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to undergo a reversal of fortunes, which has elevated the P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Tuniu?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Tuniu's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. This isn't what shareholders were looking for as it means they've been left with a 82% decline in revenue over the last three years in total. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 116% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 23% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Tuniu's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Tuniu's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Tuniu's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

Having said that, be aware Tuniu is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

