Why We're Not Concerned About Yatsen Holding Limited's (NYSE:YSG) Share Price

There wouldn't be many who think Yatsen Holding Limited's (NYSE:YSG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Personal Products industry in the United States is very similar. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has Yatsen Holding Performed Recently?

Recent times haven't been great for Yatsen Holding as its revenue has been falling quicker than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to begin matching the rest of the industry, which has kept the P/S from declining. If you still like the company, you'd want its revenue trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Yatsen Holding's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Yatsen Holding's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 37%. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 22% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 10% each year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 9.5% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this information, we can see why Yatsen Holding is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've seen that Yatsen Holding maintains an adequate P/S seeing as its revenue growth figures match the rest of the industry. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. If all things remain constant, the possibility of a drastic share price movement remains fairly remote.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Yatsen Holding that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

