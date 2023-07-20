Why We're Not Concerned Yet About Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APLS) 55% Share Price Plunge

The Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 55%. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 20% share price drop.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, Apellis Pharmaceuticals may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 44.5x, since almost half of all companies in the Biotechs industry in the United States have P/S ratios under 12.7x and even P/S lower than 4x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Check out our latest analysis for Apellis Pharmaceuticals

What Does Apellis Pharmaceuticals' Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Apellis Pharmaceuticals as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Apellis Pharmaceuticals?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Apellis Pharmaceuticals' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 31%. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 135% each year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 96% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Apellis Pharmaceuticals' P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does Apellis Pharmaceuticals' P/S Mean For Investors?

Even after such a strong price drop, Apellis Pharmaceuticals' P/S still exceeds the industry median significantly. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look into Apellis Pharmaceuticals shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Apellis Pharmaceuticals that we have uncovered.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here