Here’s Why White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Fell in Q4

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Small Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, US stocks experienced a significant surge, causing major indices to record double-digit gains. In the quarter, the fund returned 11.9% (11.7% net) compared to a 14% increase in the Russell 2000 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy featured stocks such as White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is an insurance and other financial services provider. On February 7, 2024, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) stock closed at $1,581.00 per share. One-month return of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was 3.52%, and its shares gained 6.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has a market capitalization of $4.048 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy stated the following regarding White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) - We believe the relative underperformance of WTM in 4Q reflected dovish comments from the Fed and a rotation into more aggressive stocks. During the quarter, WTM launched a private investment fund led by John Daly, who founded Alleghany Capital (since Berkshire Hathaway acquired Alleghany and no longer needed a separate Alleghany Capital), We have confidence in management's ability to increase book value per share over time, through both conservative underwriting and portfolio changes."

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) at the end of third quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

