Why Working With Market Experts Like Advance Philly Is Crucial When Buying Your First Home

Advance Philly
·5 min read

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Buying a new home can be stressful. You want to make sure you choose a great house that will fit the needs of you and your family. It should be close to work and in a great neighborhood, with easy access to shopping and activities. The home should also fit within your budget and have all your many other requirements. Luckily, there is someone that can work on your behalf to fill all those needs. Working with a good Real Estate agent can take many of these stresses off your plate as you consider your home buying options.

The Experienced vs. the Inexperienced Agent

Choosing a great agent can be difficult, there are many good ones out there, and many more bad ones. When someone has purchased or sold several homes, their experience can be a real advantage over a first-timer. Your agent can help negotiate the sale, or point out things with the home that could potentially be problematic down the road. You want someone that is working for you and looks out for your best interest. An agent can help you from being exposed to a property that's not right for you.

They Understand the Neighborhood/Area

You may have found the perfect house floor plan, but you'll want to gather more information about the area and neighborhood before you sign on the dotted line. How are the schools in the area? Is the home close to a railroad track or do airplanes fly over frequently? Are there big, loud events that take place near the home? What do the neighbors have to say? Real Estate agents are familiar with the local market and can help find answers to these questions. With their knowledge of the area they can also find homes with your specifications in your price range.

Negotiating the Fair Market Price

You may look over local home listings and think one is priced too high, or maybe another is priced too low. How can you know? Can you find out if the home has other buyer offers already? How can you make your offer stand out without overpaying for the home? These are questions that EVERY homebuyer has. A good Real Estate agent can once again help you to find answers to all of these things. They can also negotiate in your best interest. They will negotiate your contract, to make sure you don't go beyond what you can afford.

Condition of the Property and a Trained Eye

It's hard not to fall in love with homes you look at, they may look perfect in your eyes. Homes may have symptoms that you cannot see: structural, leakage, and maybe just overall design. Were there additions or remodels made to the home? Were they done properly? Agents and home inspectors can help identify these types of things.

All of these are things to take into consideration, but how do you find an agent you trust? Well, there are many great tools out there, but after many hours of research, one company stands out above all others; Advance Philly.

With over 3 million active real estate licensees in the United States, there is definitely no shortage of agents. Everybody has at least one friend or family member that is an agent. This is the problem that leads to so many people making poor decisions in the process of buying their first home, they are potentially hiring a Realtor that is not a market expert and trusting that friend, or neighbor, with one of the most important decisions they're ever going to make.

Why is this a problem? Well, to quote Francis Mangubat, CEO of Advance Philly, who has sold over $250 Million worth of real estate in his career; "When someone works with their friend or family member to purchase a home, they don't realize the opportunities they are missing out on. Most agents aren't market experts like we are, they don't understand which houses or markets are over/under valued. They don't have the connections/relationships to secure better rates for loans, and so much more".

Advance Philly, Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Francis Mangubat, CEO and Founder of Advance Philly

The list goes on and on, and although it's an awesome thing to help out a friend, neighbor or colleague by giving them your business, it's important you understand the opportunities you may be missing out on, and when it comes to one of the biggest decisions you'll ever make, it might not be the smartest thing to do.

In any industry, you can always learn from market makers and top industry professionals, and when it comes to buying a home, it's important to treat it as an investment and work with the best of the best.

There's a reason why celebrities, athletes, CEO's, and the city's top real estate developers work with Advance Philly, they know the value of working with market experts, and now you do too.

About Advance Philly

Founded in 2018 by Francis Mangubat and Lawrence Resnick, Advance Philly has diligently served the greater Philadelphia real estate market. They have sold over $270 Million in real estate since 2018

