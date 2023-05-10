Why New York Times Stock Is Tumbling Today

New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year to $560.74 million, missing the consensus of $571 million.

The mass media company and newspaper publisher reported adjusted EPS of $0.19 (-9.5% Y/Y), beating the analyst consensus of $0.17.

Growth in the number of subscribers resulted in street-beating earnings performance in Q1. The total number of subscribers grew 8% to $9.73 million.

Revenue from Subscriptions rose 6.9%, and Advertising fell 8.6%.

The adjusted operating margin contracted 170 bps to 9.6%, while the adjusted operating profit slumped 11.3% to $54 million.

"We made steady progress on our essential subscription strategy, with clear signs of substantial runway ahead," said CEO Meredith Kopit Levien . "We are confident that we are on the path to becoming a larger and more profitable company," he added.

As of March 31, 2023, the company had cash and marketable securities of $474.4 million.

Q2 Outlook : New York Times forecasts total subscription revenue growth of 6% - 8%.

The company expects Digital-Only subscription revenue growth of 12% - 15%.

Price Action: NYT shares are trading lower by 5.49% at $37.03 on the last check Wednesday.

