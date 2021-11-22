U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,710.75
    +16.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,679.00
    +130.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,635.50
    +60.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,356.80
    +14.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.24
    +0.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.30
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.93
    +0.34 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1840
    +0.1990 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,373.56
    -1,454.78 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,424.99
    +33.72 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.89
    +23.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

Why you can still lose it all in cryptocurrencies: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, November 22, 2021

Putting money to work in cryptocurrencies remains far from a normal investing exercise, which is something people with grand visions (note this number of people is growing as cryptos reach the mainstream) of getting rich off of dogecoin or shibu inu in under 12 hours need to be reminded of consistently. 

So allow me to offer that reminder today as bitcoin (BTC-USD) — the benchmark crypto — has been coming under its latest selling spell.

Buying a crypto — despite all the hype of them being an amazing asset class and must-own "things" for the next decade — is not like buying a share of stock in Starbucks or JPMorgan Chase. Am I simplifying things here? Perhaps, but again it's warranted as more individuals with no investing experience flock to crypto trading. 

With Starbucks or JPMorgan, you get quarterly earnings releases, earnings calls, investment bank presentations and media appearances by execs. You generally know how these large, well-known companies are doing financially and likely to do in the years ahead. Even with micro-cap companies (aka penny stocks) that are publicly traded, you get a peak at some form of financial statements. In many cases, management will even pick up the phone when you call them. 

But crypto is an entirely different ballgame with extreme periods of volatility (see bitcoin prices below, via a nifty chart compiled by my colleague Julie Hyman), no financial statements and no execs. It simply just exists, and thrives on hype and speculation and crumbles on any number of fears that could appear out of thin air. In other words, you could lose your shirt while investing in cryptocurrencies if you truly do not understand what you are signing up for. 

The losing your shirt aspect is only rising in probability as more sophisticated investors get involved in the crypto space and employ an array of trading tactics. Check out what CoinShares Meltem Demirors told us on Yahoo Finance Live about why cryptos still battle through pockets of extreme swings:

"One of the things we can't forget is crypto markets function differently than traditional markets. It's still challenging to access leverage. Traders particularly have to pay a funding raise to keep their options open, to keep their positions open. That can be really expensive. So you have to remember unlike traditional markets where there is a tremendous amount of leverage and borrowing you can get at very low costs, crypto leveraged cash is very expensive. The other thing is that sentiment tends to be rather volatile."

Who am I to argue with a pro like Meltem who has been in the crypto game for a while. You shouldn't argue either (especially if you have no idea what she was talking about above), just learn as much as you can on crypto before dabbling. That knowledge could make the difference between losing all of your capital or earning a nice return to go spend on something real like a watch, car, home or JPMorgan shares.

Odds and ends

The market: One of the downsides to earnings season is that you tend to get so myopically focused on individual companies you lose sight of what's happening in the broader market. To that end, here are a few things to track this week now that earnings madness is dying down. First, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index has underperformed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average these past two weeks. If retailers like Walmart and Target hadn't offered such bullish commentary on the holidays last week, I would have said the Russell is lagging out of fear of inflationary gas prices (among other things rising in price) crimping consumer demand very soon. The Russell has shed 4% in two weeks. Second, airline stocks such as Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways continue to be smacked around (each stock lost about 6% on average last week) as oil prices stay elevated and COVID-19 concerns ratchet back up in Europe. It's hard to see these stocks working unless those worries subside, even if the holiday season is poised to be strong for domestic travel. And lastly, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (aka SOX) will open the holiday-shortened trading week at a record high. Hat tip to Nvidia and Qualcomm for helping to send the SOX to new heights. (Here's what the CEOs of Nvidia and Qualcomm recently told Yahoo Finance Live about their growth plans.)

Black Friday: I've been reminiscing about the good ol' days when I spent my Thanksgiving at a Subway inside a busy Walmart covering Black Friday (circa 2016). I only have fond memories of the holiday reporting hustle, which is going to look different this year (or similar to 2020) as retailers Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target and others will stay closed to give workers a much deserved break. What may also look different this week is how much people spend online and in stores when they do reopen for holiday gift seekers in relation to 2020. All indications point to a potential holiday spending blowout, fueled in large part by higher hourly wages and increased savings for households. 

Fix your eyes on a new consumer survey released by Goldman Sachs: "By income bracket, consumers with household incomes of $100k or greater have the biggest propensity to increase holiday spend, with 37% intending to spend more, meanwhile 47% of people with a household income of less than $50k plan to spend less. However, within this, the majority of respondents across all income brackets indicated the same or more spending plans. We also observed that consumers with children in their household bifurcate to indicating “more” or “less” spending, with 41% planning to spend more this year and 39% planning to spend less than 2020." 

That said, I will still be able to satisfy my appetite for adrenaline this Black Friday week. I will be reporting live from New York City's Herald Square Wednesday afternoon and Friday, a few special guests will also join me on Yahoo Finance Live. Come say hi, and bring me a Subway sandwich on whole wheat with turkey (no cheese or mayo). Old habits die hard.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Chicago Federal Reserve National Activity Index, October (-0.13 in September)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Existing home sales, October (6.20 million expected, 6.29 million in September)

Earnings

Post-market

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Agilent Technologies (A) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion

Politics

  • With the financial world awaiting news on who President Biden will pick as the next Federal Reserve chair, the president has little on his public schedule at the moment until 4:00 p.m. ET, when he heads to Fort Bragg for a “Friendsgiving with service members and military families." The president has a speech on the economy tomorrow, when the news could be announced.

  • The Supreme Court will announce at least one opinion today at 10:00 a.m. ET. Speculation is high that the court will rule on Texas’ six-week abortion ban.

Top News

FTSE rises as COVID returns to haunt Europe and oil hits eight-week low [Yahoo Finance UK]

Bitcoin falls as El Salvador plans to build 'Bitcoin City' [Yahoo Finance UK]

Sweden's Ericsson snaps up cloud firm Vonage in $6.2 billion deal [Reuters]

Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March [Reuters]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Inflation: Supply chain problems 'have derailed Moore’s Law,' DataTrek says

'The greatest story for the 2022 outlook yet untold'

Thanksgiving turkey, food should be plentiful, but may cost 'quite a bit' if you haven't gotten yet

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin falls as El Salvador plans to build 'Bitcoin City'

    In September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to introduce bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.

  • 'The greatest story for the 2022 outlook yet untold'

    You might have noticed that your options at the store are more limited than usual. This is because of the supply chain issues we all hear about every day.

  • Macy’s Stock Is Still Worth Buying After Hitting a New Record. Here’s Why.

    A strong sales rebound and potential spinoff of its e-commerce business bode well for the retailer’s stock, which has rallied more than 230% this year.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 22nd, 2021

    Following a choppy week for the majors last week, a Bitcoin move back through to $60,000 levels would deliver support to the broader market

  • 'Patients always come first': Most Jacksonville-area hospitals get top safety grades

    Eight of the 14 full-service hospitals in the Jacksonville area received the top grade in a national watchdog group's latest patient-safety survey.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Trended This Week

    In this article we take a look at the some of notable stocks that trended this week. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Trended This Week. Although the market was relatively unchanged this week, many stocks trended for various reasons. Among the stocks in […]

  • Bitcoin Could Be in Your Bond, Stock, and Commodity Funds. What to Know.

    If crypto is a new asset class, how do you define it? Some see it as a gold-like hedge, others as a call option on the development of a crypto market, and yet others are looking to juice up moribund portfolios. And then there’s FOMO.

  • Adele in tears after teacher surprised her on stage at London Palladium

    The London-born singer was overcome with emotion after being surprised by her favourite teacher during her ITV 'Audience With' show.

  • 3 Vaccine Latecomers That Could Double Your Money

    Experts predict the coronavirus will stick around -- so a potential end to the pandemic wouldn't necessarily equal an end to the need for vaccination. In fact, you may see bigger returns from an investment in a smaller biotech company that hasn't yet reached the vaccine finish line. Positive clinical trial reports or regulatory submissions could be major catalysts.

  • The last Kmart in Michigan has shuttered its doors, ending the dynasty's reign

    From an empire to bankruptcy, Kmart has seen it all.

  • Oil prices off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves eyed

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices came off seven-week lows on Monday but remained under pressure after Japan said it was weighing releasing oil reserves and as the COVID-19 situation in Europe worsened, raising concerns about both oversupply and weak demand. Brent lost 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.63 a barrel as of 0725 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.82 a barrel. The market is in a state of flux as strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) releases are not fully priced in yet, said an oil trader in Singapore.

  • Rescued deer has new look, hunters ask if buck can be shot

    A mule deer rescued in mid-October after its head became ensnared in string has a new lease on life and a sporty new appearance.

  • Dow Jones Futures: President Biden Set To Pick Fed Chief As Market Rally Diverges; Time To Buy Rivian?

    The market rally is sending mixed messages, with President Biden about to make his Fed chief pick. Is it time to buy Rivian stock?

  • JD.com, NetEase to Get Hong Kong Liquidity Boost From MSCI Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- MSCI Inc.’s decision to start tracking internet giants JD.com Inc. and NetEase Inc. via their Hong Kong shares rather than American Depositary Receipts may reinforce a gradual shift in liquidity away from the U.S. for Chinese stocks.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO

  • 3 Top Chip Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    The global chip shortage has been generating strong tailwinds for the semiconductor sector over the past year. Today, I'll highlight three chip stocks that operate in very different parts of the semiconductor market, why they're all growing, and why they could still generate even bigger returns next year. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch semiconductor equipment maker.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $200,000 in These 5 Stocks and Wait Till 2030

    Wall Street has consistently demonstrated throughout history that it pays to be patient. In fact, the bounce back from the coronavirus bear market is the strongest Wall Street has ever witnessed. One such company that could quintuple in value by 2030 and make investors millionaires is travel and hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • 1 Cancer Stock on Buyout Watch in 2022

    The pharmaceutical industry appears poised for a record-breaking level of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2022. First, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna are both flush with cash thanks to their novel coronavirus vaccines. Third, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, and Sanofi are all expected to pursue bolt-on acquisitions next year to flesh out their clinical pipelines and product portfolios.

  • Peter Schiff warns inflation will help 'push the economy into recession' — 3 ways to protect yourself like him

    Schiff publicly predicted the 2008 housing crash. He's concerned once again.

  • Better Buy: Rivian vs. Tesla

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) hit the public markets last week. A company with only a few dozen vehicle sales and a market cap over $100 billion seems to have broken the imagination of some investors. It's hard to see how to justify Rivian's valuation given its current production of only a few hundred vehicles, but the market is a forward- looking mechanism, so we need to think about what Rivian will look like in the future. The company's first manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois, has a stated capacity of 150,000 with the potential to increase to 200,000 vehicles by 2023 with some upgrades.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: E-commerce Giant JD.com Flashes Buy Signal

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.