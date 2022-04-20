U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.32
    +4.11 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,190.15
    +278.95 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,466.01
    -153.64 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,044.27
    +13.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.91
    -1.65 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.60
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0067 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8670
    -0.0460 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7800
    -1.1340 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,101.98
    -407.30 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.01
    -7.96 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why you shouldn’t expect to get a PlayStation 5 anytime soon

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WMT
  • SNEJF
  • SONY
  • AMZN
  • MSFT
  • NTDOF
  • NTDOY

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Buying a PS5 isn't getting any easier

For more than a year, finding and successfully buying one of Sony’s (SONY) PlayStation 5 consoles has been nearly impossible for millions of gamers around the world. And it’s not getting easier anytime soon.

The console, which launched in November 2020, is one of the most sought after consumer tech products on the market. When it is available, stock sells out in what feels like an instant. It doesn’t help that you frequently have to sign up for services like Walmart (WMT) Plus or Amazon (AMZN) Prime to even have a chance at buying the system.

As the resident tech expert, my friends and family regularly hit me up about when they’ll be able to get their grubby mitts on a PS5, and I’m getting tired of figuring out different ways of telling them the same thing: I’m not sure.

The reason? The ongoing chip shortage — yep, that’s still a major issue — and shipping delays across the global supply chain. And based on Sony’s decision to cut its PS5 shipments forecast by some 3.3 million units in fiscal year 2022, it’s not going to get easier to snag a console soon.

The chip shortage isn’t easing

The global chip shortage started when consumers around the world were forced indoors at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The massive number of people seeking everything from laptops and headsets to displays and game consoles put extreme pressure on global chipmakers.

It didn’t help that the automotive industry initially cut orders for chips thinking people wouldn’t buy many cars and trucks during the pandemic, only to have to reinstate their orders as consumers bought up vehicles in droves.

Heck, automakers are still dealing with the fallout, stripping features from new trucks and SUVs to get them onto the showroom floors. That, in turn, is sending prices of used cars higher as consumers seek out cars and trucks with all the features they want.

Inside a GameStop store Sony PS5 gaming consoles are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Inside a GameStop store Sony PS5 gaming consoles are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Industry experts initially thought the shortage would ease in the second half of 2022. But now it's clear that chip makers will have to contend with elevated demand and tight supplies for years.

In February, AMD CEO Lisa Su told Yahoo Finance that supplies will remain tight in the first half of 2022 before improving in the second half of the year. That’s not to say the shortage will end this year.

“We expect consoles to grow this year,” said Su, whose. company provides the chips for the PlayStation 5. “We expect to increase supply, because there is very strong demand in the market.”

And in March, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Fox Business the shortage won’t abate until 2024, despite his prior prediction that it would end in 2023.

“Given the current situation and some of the continuing challenges in areas like equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, I now believe it’s probably going to extend into 2024 until we start to see that balance start to be redeveloped,” Gelsinger said.

There’s hope for gamers

Retailers haven’t made it easy on consumers looking to score PS5s, either. Amazon and GameStop (GME) give priority to subscribers of their respective membership programs, while Walmart requires you to sign up for Walmart Plus to get your hands on a console.

On Tuesday, two of my friends managed to purchase PS5 consoles via Walmart after signing up for the company’s Amazon Prime competitor for $13. Yes, they had to fork over $13 for a chance to buy the console.

The idea is partly a means to keep resellers from using bots to claim as many consoles as possible before selling them at jacked-up prices on third-party marketplaces. Still, it’s messed up to make people pay a fee when they’re not even guaranteed to get a console.

There are signs that product availability is improving by the slimmest margins. Resellers on StockX, for instance, sell PS5 consoles now for as low as $675. That’s still higher than the $499 retail price, but less than the $800 the consoles went for on the seller’s site in 2021.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on a new console anytime soon, you’re going to have to stay on top of Twitter accounts like @PS5StockAlerts and @PS5StockNews.

There’s also the incredibly rare possibility that your local brick and mortar store might have them in stock, so it’s worth at least giving them a call to see if they’ve got a few. That’s how I scored my Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch OLED.

But there’s no guarantee any method will pay off at the moment. Your best bet is to simply wait and hope Sony can increase its production capacity sometime between now and the heat death of the universe.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Time to grab your pass to TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco

    Prepare yourself for the triumphant return of TechCrunch Disrupt — live and in person — to San Francisco on October 18-20 at Moscone West! It’s a juried process, which means that you must apply to be considered and it's the only way that early stage companies will be able to present on the show floor.

  • AWS launches new $30M accelerator program aimed at minority founders

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) today launched a new program, AWS Impact Accelerator, that will give up to $30 million to early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders. The Amazon company claims that the three-year initiative will help recipients build successful businesses while "accelerating" growth in their respective markets. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders -- who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with -- have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase.

  • Wheelhouse spins out of Lyric with $16M for the flex rental market

    In mid-2020, short-term rental startup Lyric Hospitality shuttered most of its locations in what was widely viewed as another pandemic casualty. Highgate Ventures and NEA co-led the round for Wheelhouse, which also included participation from Fifth Wall, Certares, RXR, SignalFire and PAR Capital, among others. Much of Lyric's core team regrouped and decided to focus on building out what is today Wheelhouse, as the remote work environment precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic led to more people seeking longer-term rentals.

  • Way Day Was Just Announced — Here’s Everything We Know So Far

    If these walls could talk, they might say, “Dude, it’s time to replace that sofa,” or, “Any plans to furnish that patio?” Not because your living space is necessarily lacking, but because Way Day — Wayfair‘s biggest sale event of the year — is kicking off Wednesday, April 27 and closing up shop come on Thursday, April 28. And, there’s no better time to *cue jingle* get just what you need for your home, especially for those 48 hours when Wayfair offers up-to-80%-off savings and shipping is on the

  • Listless lawn? Greenworks power tools are up to 40% off at Amazon, today only

    The ultimate yard sale: Score deep discounts on cordless lawn mowers, leaf blowers and more.

  • Boston Celtics Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird’s best highlights: Volume V

    Check out part V of this five-part highlights series of Larry Legend himself.

  • Stocks Mixed, Netflix Pounded, IBM Impresses, Tesla and Twitter In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures mixed as Treasury yields rise, earnings underwhelm; Netflix shares pummeled as subscriber exodus prompts advertising re-think; IBM shares rise after solid earnings, robust cloud revenue outlook; Tesla earnings on deck with margins, outlook in focus and Twitter shares jump as Elon Musk drops another 'tender' hint.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Earnings Made Me Even More Bullish on Semiconductors

    The sector has been overly punished, but Taiwan Semi's conference call allowed chip investors to breathe a sigh of relief.

  • 3 Beginner Stocks That New Investors Can't Go Wrong With

    The three stocks I'd suggest for beginners or risk-averse investors include UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). UnitedHealth Group is the top healthcare stock in the world in terms of market capitalization with a valuation of approximately $500 billion. Last week, the company released its first-quarter results for 2021, again proving why this is an easy investment to justify.

  • Climate change and farming driving insect decline

    Combined pressures of global heating and farming can halve insect populations in some places - study.

  • Glorious PC Gaming Race is ditching its Nazi-linked name

    The peripheral maker is now called 'Glorious.'

  • Forget flip flops: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling slides are 'a pillow for aching feet' — and just $25

    These are the sandals you won't want to take off. Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers can back that up.

  • Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer

    The offer from Musk, who has hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, has prompted the social media company to adopt a "poison pill" to protect itself. Musk, who is also the chief executive of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Monday tweeted "Love Me Tender", an Elvis Presley song, after Twitter opted for a plan to sell shares at a discount to prevent any attempt by shareholders to amass a stake of more than 15%. Musk currently has a 9.1% stake.

  • Travel mask mandates: Airlines and airports need ‘a consistent message,’ AFA-CWA president says

    Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss mask compliance for air travel.

  • Where Michigan football is ranked in PFF’s way-too-early top 25

    The 2022 Michigan team should be fun to watch!

  • Wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is only $32 today

    Unless you’re a regular BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of something called a wireless borescope camera before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what these little gadgets are. Once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, however, you’ll love it and you’ll … The post Wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is only $32 today appeared first on BGR.

  • Twitter Gains as Board Plots Defense Strategy Against Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares posted their biggest gain in two weeks on Monday after the social media company launched a poison pill defense to thwart an unsolicited bid by Elon Musk to take the company private at $54.20 a share.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU

  • Russia may spend $1.3 billion from wealth fund to recapitalise Aeroflot - Ifax

    The planned move is part of a new package of measures that the government is preparing to support economic development following Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The NWF, which accumulates the country's oil revenues, will buy into a new share issue by Aeroflot via an open subscription and spend a further 57 billion roubles on equity stakes in other Russian airlines to help them pay debts, Interfax reported.

  • 'Panicked' Russians withdrew $9.8 billion in FX from banks in March

    "The banking sector faced significant outflow of the population's funds ... at the end of February," he said. Funds held in deposits fell by 1.2 trillion roubles ($14.72 billion) in February, the bank said in a monthly report on the development of the Russian banking sector, and the decline continued in March, with outflows of 236 billion roubles. In contrast to previous reports in this series, the central bank did not disclose banking sector profits.

  • 10 Walmart Items That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

    When it comes to shopping at big-box corporate stores, you might think they are all pretty much the same in their pricing. Can there really be much of a difference between Kohl's, Target, Walmart and...