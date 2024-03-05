Why you will hear a lot about credit card fees during the State of the Union address

A significant chunk of President Joe Biden's coming State of the Union address will be focused on kitchen-table topics, from drug prices and airline fees to credit card late charges.

The reason: The Democratic party is trying to highlight anything it can to reverse Biden’s sagging personal polls.

"Voters associate Biden and the Democratic Party with job creation," says left-leaning pollster Evan Roth Smith. "That is just not where voters' heads are at and they haven't been for some time. Voters care about prices."

The White House focus on those prices is evident this week in a barrage of social media posts and a series of events leading up to Biden's Thursday night speech.

On Monday, it was an update from the President on Medicare drug price negotiations. Tuesday includes an announcement that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will cap credit card late fees at $8 and an afternoon meeting where Biden is announcing a "strike force" to target corporations that the White House says are hiking prices illegally.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters Friday before traveling to Camp David where he is preparing for his State of the Union address. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

In Thursday's speech, "the message I think is going to lean into 'I'm on your side,'" said Stifel chief Washington policy strategist Brian Gardner in a recent Yahoo Finance Live appearance. "'Here I am fighting for you on health care, on bank fees, on travel fees.'"

What remains to be seen is whether any amount of time spent on subjects like hidden airline fees can move voters.

The administration has been trying to tout these themes for months and has found Americans resolutely focused elsewhere, with immigration recently becoming the top overall concern in polls.

A recent survey by New York Times and Siena College also found the President trailing Donald Trump and facing deep deficits on issues like his leadership and the nation's direction.

"President Biden is in the fight for the long haul when it comes to lowering costs for American consumers," said Lael Brainard, the director of Biden's National Economic Council, in a preview of the State of the Union message.

Story continues

'Voters just want to hear that he gets it'

The White House will be pressing these themes all week long, with President Biden headed to Philadelphia and Atlanta in the days after the speech and a wave of other travel and media appearances by cabinet officials.

The effort is designed to "reach Americans where they receive the news with the President's message about whose side he's on," said communications director Ben LaBolt.

Prescription drugs and those junk fees are set to receive prominent play.

President Biden spoke about lowering prescription drug costs at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland in December. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images)

The new "strike force on unfair and illegal pricing" announced Tuesday is also sure to be prominently mentioned. It will be co-chaired by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission and be focused across an array of sectors from health care to groceries to housing to financial services.

The group's mission, the White House says, will be to stop "illegal corporate behavior that hikes prices on American families."

One figure on the left who sees an opportunity for Biden on these lesser-known issues is Smith. He's the head pollster of a left-leaning group called Blueprint Polling. He has been making this case in briefings directly to White House aides and to Democrats more generally.

One of Blueprint’s recent polls found 78% of respondents said they believed that investing in agricultural supply chains to reduce food prices would benefit them personally.

It was their top performing issue followed by other concerns like drug prices.

"Even though it seems sort of silly to say the president should go out and talk about agricultural subsidies to bring down food prices, voters just want to hear that he gets it and that he's doing something," he says.

Blueprint's work and some of its findings have been echoed by an array of other Democratic-aligned groups, including the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and Data for Progress as well as Accountable.US.

Corporate bashing but not 'for the sake of corporate bashing'

A clear component of this week's message is a tone that many are likely to take as anti-big business.

"Even as prices have come down on important items like a gallon of milk and a dozen eggs, some corporations aren't passing those savings on to consumers." Brainard said Monday during a call with reporters.

Much of the pressure will also be "shrinkflation," the phenomenon where companies charge the same price for slightly smaller goods. It's been a prominent feature of Biden's message this week down to a social media post re-posting Sesame Street's Cookie Monster account on the issue.

C is for consumers getting ripped off.



President Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation. https://t.co/4bkX8o3irI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2024

A recent surge in merger activity is also likely to come up after a series of aggressive antitrust efforts from the administration in recent years.

Just this week, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines scrapped a $3.8-billion merger agreement in the face of anti-competition concerns from the Biden administration.

Biden quickly touted the cancellation, saying the "merger would have forced higher fares and fewer choices on tens of millions of Americans."

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance