Why Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yum! Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Yum! Brands?

Yum! Brands appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 31.63x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.56x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Yum! Brands’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Yum! Brands look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Yum! Brands' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in YUM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe YUM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on YUM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for YUM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

