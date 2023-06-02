Here’s Why ZimVie (ZIMV) Declined in Q1

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Focus Fund” first-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The economy started showing signs of cooling and credit conditions have started to tighten, which would help to reduce the inflation. In the first quarter, the fund was +0.35% up, compared to a +1.01% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index and a +7.50% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ariel Focus Fund highlighted stocks like ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is a medical technology company. On June 1, 2023, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) stock closed at $9.73 per share. One-month return of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) was 3.07%, and its shares lost 56.05% of their value over the last 52 weeks. ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) has a market capitalization of $256.684 million.

Ariel Focus Fund made the following comment about ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Finally, leading manufacturer and distributor of medical devices specializing in spine and dental products, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) declined as disappointing financial results and 2023 guidance weighed on shares. Macroeconomic pressures, a slowdown in customer purchases, rising costs related to a new enterprise resource planning system as well as the anticipated impact of volume-based procurement in China presented challenges. Nonetheless, we believe recent headwinds will soften and expect the management team to continue to focus on research and development, as well as expand the product portfolio across its core value chain."

