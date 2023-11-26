Why ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Could Be Worth Watching

While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine ZoomInfo Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In ZoomInfo Technologies?

ZoomInfo Technologies is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ZoomInfo Technologies’s ratio of 40.61x is above its peer average of 16.24x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Interactive Media and Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since ZoomInfo Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ZoomInfo Technologies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 64% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ZoomInfo Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ZI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ZI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ZI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ZI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about ZoomInfo Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ZoomInfo Technologies, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

