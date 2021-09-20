U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size Worth $43.18 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E chipset market size is estimated to reach USD 43.18 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing bandwidth capacity demand among consumers and enterprises for providing support for smart devices is one of the key driving factors for the market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Growing trends for e-learnings have augmented the deployment of next-generation WLAN infrastructure across several universities, schools, offices, and residents. Also, accessing the uninterrupted content during online video streaming services has increased the installation of wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E devices across the globe. Resultantly, it is expected to propel the wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E chipsets demand from 2021 to 2028.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In 2020, the WLAN infrastructure devices segment accounted for a significant market volume, i.e., 393.6 million units, due to the rapidly growing deployment of wi-fi 6 routers and gateways across residential, commercial, and industrial applications

  • In terms of value, the wi-fi 6E segment is projected to surpass the total market size by 2028. The high growth is attributable to the extended range of frequency band, i.e., 6GHz supporting capabilities, enabling mission-critical applications such as connected vehicles

  • In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for 376.5 million units in 2020. The significant share is ascribed to the presence of many electronic manufacturing bases across key countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and others

  • Rapidly rising spending in building digital infrastructure across the healthcare sector, smart city projects, smart factories, and corporates is projected to capture the U.S. market size of USD 14.3 billion by 2028

  • Several prominent players across the globe are aggressively focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and expand the overall product offerings

  • Prominent players in the market include Broadcom Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Celeno; MediaTek Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.; NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

Read 150 page market research report, "Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Chipset Type (Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E), By Device Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

With the evolution of industry 4.0., large and medium manufacturers such Ford Motor Company, Ericsson, General Motors Company, and BMW Group are significantly implementing new technologies to transform their facilities into smart factories. A smart factory integrates various intelligent devices such as IoT sensors, collaborative robots, wireless cameras, and automated guided vehicles (AGV), and others. Providing seamless connectivity to these devices requires next-generation infrastructure, which is expected to accelerate the wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E devices adoption worldwide. Therefore, it is anticipated to fuel their chipsets demand over the next seven years.

Wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E devices support multi-users multi-input multi-output (MU-MIMO) communications. The technology can handle up to 12 downstream and upstream data streams on different frequency bands, such as 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz. With the significant investments in building smart cities globally, the next-generation wireless devices would play a vital role in catering to the need for unified internet connectivity for the mass population in public venues such as bus stands, railway stations, airports. Thus, it is expected to bolster the market growth from 2021 to 2028.

Initially, in Q2 and Q3 of 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the overall production and supply of wi-fi 6 chipsets globally. This was primarily due to the lockdown implemented by the federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and China and the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and international borders. However, latter Q3 of 2020, the national governments across key countries provided relaxations in the lockdown and infused significantly to recover the economic growth. Thus, it is foreseen to push the overall market growth in the next seven years. Moreover, the robust investments in the healthcare sector to build digitally advanced infrastructure is further expected to drive the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E chipset market based on chipset type, device type, application, and region:

  • Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2028)

  • Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Device Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2028)

  • Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2028)

  • Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market

  • Broadcom Inc

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

  • ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.

  • Intel Corporation

  • Celeno

  • MediaTek Inc.

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

  • STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

  • NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

  • Others

Check out more studies related to wireless connectivity technologies, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Wireless Mesh Network Market – The global wireless mesh network market size was valued at USD 6.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2025. The global market is driven by the accelerated usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies in various industries.

  • Wireless Communication Market – The global wireless communication market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to increasing smart device usage to access real-time data. Evolving consumer needs and rapid technological advancements have led to the development of new operating systems and high-performance smartphones and is also expected to be the key factor driving wireless communication market growth.

  • 5G Infrastructure Market – The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.8% from 2021 to 2028. 5G infrastructure is mainly a combination of Radio Access Network (RAN), core network, and backhaul and transport.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Next Generation Technologies Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wi-fi-6-and-wi-fi-6e-chipset-market-size-worth-43-18-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301380174.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

