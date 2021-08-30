U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Wi-Fi Chipset Market is Expected to Reach USD 27,183.7 Million by 2025 at 6.02% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

North America region accounted for the largest in global Wi-Fi Chipset Market value of USD 6,833.8 Million in 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period

New York, US, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market information by type, Fabrication Technology, application and Region – forecast to 2027” the Market was valued at USD 18,153.6 Million in 2018; it is expected to surpass USD 27,183.7 Million by 2025 at 6.02% CAGR.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Scope:
Rising Gaming Notebooks Boost Wi-Fi 6 Chipset Demand
The Wi-Fi chipset market outlook appears promising mainly due to the proliferation of smartphones and Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi chipset has become the most preferred technology in consumer electronics. Today, every residential and commercial structure has a number of Wi-Fi access points. And most of the consumers have two or more Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, smartphones, tabs, and smartwatches. With the increasing number of Wi-Fi connections required by every access point, the market is projected to gain substantial traction in the next six years.

Dominant Key Players on Wi-Fi Chipset Market Covered Are:

  • Mediatek Inc. (Taiwan)

  • Intel Corporation (US)

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US)

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (Taiwan)

  • STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)

  • Broadcom Inc (US)

  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Bermuda)

  • Global Foundries (US)

  • Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

  • Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

  • On Semiconductor (US)

  • United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2733

Market Drivers:
Increasing Wi-Fi connections Increase Market Size
More Wi-Fi connections mean more channels and higher spectral efficiency requirements to connect a large number of wireless devices with high throughput. Rising need for Wave 2 Wi-Fi standards support multi-user multiple input/ output (MU-MIMO) and gigabit data transfer rates. These factors cumulatively accelerate the market growth, creating substantial market demand.

Wireless chipset, a system-on-chip (SoC), allows smart connected devices to communicate wirelessly/remotely. Hardware components like external wireless local area network (WLAN) cards or WLAN adapters use wireless chipsets extensively. Besides, rising uses of smartphones, computers, laptops, and others escalate the Wi-Fi chip market share.

Other major factors fuelling the Wi-Fi chipset market growth include computer-aided systems, wearable technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation technologies. Growing numbers of public Wi-Fi hotspots and the proliferation of smart devices are expected to create significant opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Besides, the proliferation of automation and IIoT devices in manufacturing industries is projected to create substantial market demand. Also, increasing trends like smart homes and smart city projects worldwide are expected to provide immense impetus to the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market.

Wi-Fi Security Standards to Restrain Market Growth
Despite the lucrative growth opportunities, factors such as the standards and security associated with Wi-Fi technology are estimated to restrict the Wi-Fi chipset market growth. Also, the lack of technical expertise and continually rising network security threats in wireless communication pose significant challenges to the market's growth.

Changing trends in networking technologies are projected to act as major growth hindering factors for the market during the forecast period. Additionally, significantly higher costs of Wi-Fi chipsets compared to conventional wired solutions are expected to restrain the market growth in the coming years.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (182 Pages) on Wi-Fi Chipset Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wi-fi-chipset-market-2733

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented into types, fabrication technologies, die size, applications, and regions. The type segment is further bifurcated into mobile Wi-Fi, industrial Wi-Fi, and others. The fabrication technology is sub-segmented into Fin Field Effect Transistor (FinFET), Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FDSOI) CMOS, Silicon on Insulator (SOI), Sige, and others.

The die size segment is classified as 10nm, 14nm, 20nm, 28nm, and others (16nm, 7nm, 5nm, and 3nm). The application segment is sub-segmented into smartphones, tablets, pcs, and others. By region, the analysis is segmented into Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis
North America leads the global Wi-Fi chipset market. Factors such as technological advances and well-established infrastructure drive the Wi-Fi chipset market growth. Moreover, the rising numbers of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphone and tablet users and the early adoption of advanced IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in this region increase the Wi-Fi chipset market share.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2733

COVID-19 Analysis
Despite the COVID-19 disruption, the Wi-Fi chipset technology garnered significant market prominence, witnessing significant changes in people's lifestyles. Pre pandemic, the Wi-Fi chipset technology was already having a big impact on the telecom industry. With shift to work from home (WFH) mandates, telecom service providers leveraged Wi-Fi chipsets benefits to offer reliable internet and communication services to their customers.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of IoT & IIoT devices led by the proliferation of industrial automation that increased further during the lockdowns provided a huge impetus to the Wi-Fi chipset market. The proliferation of industrial automation that offset higher wages and increase efficiency has highlighted the crucial need for reliable connectivity and secured network to remotely access machines and smart devices. Resultantly, the global Wi-Fi chipset industry started garnering substantial traction, witnessing continually increasing investments.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2733

Competitive Analysis:
The Wi-Fi chipset market witnesses several strategic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, expansion, collaboration, and product/ technology launch. Market players make significant investments to drive research and development activities and expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on July 28, 2021, MediaTek 5g chipset/SoC - Kompanio 1300T for tablets, offering faster connection speeds and a host of productivity features. Designed for all-around devices, the chipset is equipped with advanced 5G and upgraded multimedia, AI, and gaming technologies. With the continuing popularity of work-from-home or hybrid lifestyles, portable and powerful devices grow in demand.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


