Wi-Fi Long Range Extender Amazon Outdoor With Ethernet From Loom Launches Online

<p>Summary: Loom's updated Wi-Fi long range extender with ethernet debuts online. Number one on Amazon Hot New Release list, it has received praise for its reliable effectiveness at an affordable price.</p>

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The reliable electronics company, Loom, is happy to announce it has launched its Wi-Fi long range extender online. The product has quickly become a popular item on Amazon, with customers giving the Wi-Fi extender with ethernet high marks for ease of installation, value for money, tech support provided and an excellent Wi-Fi signal. The product has even earned the number one spot on Amazon's Hot New Release list.

Learn more about Wi-Fi extender outdoor by visiting https://www.amazon.com/Extender-2640sq-ft-generation-Amplifier-Compatible/dp/B08YC2WXMM.

"High-speed internet can completely change the way you use the web and live your life online," says the senior spokesperson for the company, Michael Dolby. "Even the most expensive and high-tech routers are useless if the signal doesn't reach every corner of your house where it may be needed. Gone are the days of negotiating with roommates and family members for internet time!"

The company outlines the list of features of its 2021 release wireless long range amplifier as follows:

Boosts network range and bandwidth up to 2,640 square feet

Delivers ultra-stable bandwidth when streaming tv, online gaming, during video conference calls, or at-home schooling

Powerful 300mbps pairs with a 2.4GHz processor to facilitate WEP/WPA/WPA2 security protocols

Eliminates internet dead zones both inside and outdoors

Single-tap WPS connects the device within 30 seconds when placed near a router

Compact and sleek design with high-speed antennas, advanced central processor, signal indicator, WPS button, and ethernet/LAN port

Supports up to 35 connected devices

Choose between five modes: router, repeater, access point, client, or WISP mode.

To date, reviews have been pouring in, stating how pleased users are with the Wi-Fi extender. One review reads, "There are a lot of Wi-Fi extenders/repeaters out there on Amazon, so it was hard to choose one. The reviews and the price point were the final deciding factors for me. I am definitely happy with my decision. The Loom Wi-Fi extender works great and really is very easy to install. It is a lot more affordable than most of these that I've seen, but it does everything the $100+ models advertise, so I would definitely recommend this."

Those interested in additional information about the Wi-Fi extender Amazon by Loom should visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront at https://www.amazon.com/Extender-2640sq-ft-generation-Amplifier-Compatible/dp/B08YC2WXMM.

Contact Name : Michael Dolby

Contact Phone: (516) 570 9256

Contact Email: head@usa-loom.com

About Loom Group Ltd.

We are the manufacturer and own trademark name "Loom" and work only with the most reliable electronics and clothing product suppliers in the USA and worldwide. Our professional team provide support and high quality service to every customer.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wi-fi-long-range-extender-amazon-outdoor-with-ethernet-from-loom-launches-online-301365942.html

SOURCE Loom Group Ltd.