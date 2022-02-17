U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Wi-Fi as a Service Market worth $10.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solution (Access Points and WLAN Controllers), Service (Professional and Managed Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, End users and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global WaaS market is expected worth USD 10.1 billion by 2026, growing at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period.

MnM Logo
MnM Logo

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The rapid advancements in technologies, Digital transformation initiatives in businesses, Ease of Wi-Fi infrastructure management, increasing adoption of BYOD and CYOD trend among organizations are expected to drive the Wi-Fi as a Service Market worldwide. Most customers are transforming their CAPEX- and OPEX -based business model to the subscription-based consumption model to avoid cost of ownership, thereby leading to the growth of the WaaS market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi as a Service Market"

255 – Tables
40 – Figures
273 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143023614

The WLAN controller segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solutions, WLAN Controller segment is expected to hold the larger market size in 2026. WLAN controllers network security and next-generation hotspots for Small Office/Home Office (SOHO). These controllers offer different deployment options based on the requirements of clients, along with reducing operational costs. The rising number of Wi-Fi deployments, especially in the retail and travel and hospitality verticals, would drive the growth of the WLAN controller segment of the WaaS market.

The Managed Service segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Service, Managed Service segment is expected to hold the larger market size in 2026. The growing demand for cloud-based managed services and increasing requirement for improved connectivity among enterprises is leading to the growth of the WaaS market globally.

Managed services offer services to monitor and manage hardware devices and manage networks availability and performance. They also ensure smooth operations and security of networks, thereby increasing the adoption of managed services.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=143023614

Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size. Maximum productivity and reduced operational costs are the crucial factors to accelerate the adoption of WaaS for Small and Medium Enterprises as they have limited budgets. Demand for WaaS from Small and Medium enterprises operating in retail, education, travel and hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences verticals is increasing globally. Wi-Fi services has enabled SMEs to access fast, reliable, and secure networking performance without the requirement for the installation or management of cable-based connectivity in their premises, which leads to the growth of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market.

Service Providers segment expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By End Users, Service Providers segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for bandwidth from consumers and growth of internet consumption is expected to drive the growth of the WaaS model among ISPs. Telecos are adopting wireless infrastructure to boost connectivity and enable customers to connect with their network seamlessly. The telecom operators are the major revenue share contributors in the WaaS market. They have an existing enterprise customer base and have decades of experience managing network infrastructure. Followed by the telecom operators, ISPs hold a significant market share in the WaaS market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143023614

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Wi-Fi as a Service Market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of Wi-Fi services, and it leads the market in terms of market share. High investments in developing new technologies, such as Wi-Fi and the cloud, lower density of base stations in developing countries compared to developed countries and increasing digitalization in this region would drive the growth of Wi-Fi as a Service Market.

The key and emerging market players in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market includes Cisco (US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), CommScope Inc. (US), Aruba – a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Extreme Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communication (Canada), ADTRAN (US), Tata Communications (India), Axians (France), Fortinet (US), Juniper Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Telstra (Australia), Viasat (US), iPass (US), Arista (US), Ubiquiti (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), D-Link (Taiwan), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (Buckinghamshire), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Milano), and Edgecore (Taiwan). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Wi-Fi Market by Component (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Density (High-density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-class Wi-Fi), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Retail and eCommerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Managed Network Services Market by Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed WAN, Managed Network Security, Managed VPN, Network Monitoring), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wi-fi-as-a-service- market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wi-fi-as-a-service.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wi-fi-as-a-service-market-worth-10-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301484719.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

