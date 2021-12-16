U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,745.00
    +35.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,161.00
    +235.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,426.75
    +138.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.90
    +22.90 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.85
    +0.98 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    +23.90 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.70 (+3.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.37
    -3.52 (-16.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3271
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1810
    +0.1310 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,129.87
    +969.45 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,250.77
    +33.31 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.12
    +83.37 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Wicked Sharpness, Beautiful Bokeh: Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 Review

Hillary Grigonis
·10 min read

While the nifty fifty gets all the attention, a 90mm prime brings that bokeh in closer. The Leica M-mount system doesn’t have any shortage of 90mm options. The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 is brighter than the company’s Macro f4, yet less than half the price of the Summilux M 90mm f1.5 ASPH. It brings a classic Leica look to a longer prime with still excellent bokeh and a durable, yet compact build.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

So where does the Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 stand in the M mount system? I shot portraits with both the 90mm f2 and the Macro 90mm f4 to see how these two telephoto primes compare. Both lenses are a treat — but there are a few differences for M mount shooters to weigh.

Too Long, Didn’t Read

The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 creates a superb blend of sharpness and creamy bokeh. The colors and contrast are fantastic and lens flare also adds more character. It’s expensive and requires patience, but is capable of capturing some fantastic images.

Leica Summicron M 90mm Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Metal build

  • Built-in hood

  • Bright aperture

  • Lovely colors

  • Sharp subjects melt into great bokeh

  • Flare adds lots of character

Cons

  • Softer edges when wide open

  • Like all M mount lenses, there’s no weather-sealing, stabilization, or autofocus

  • Expensive

Gear Used

I used the Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 with the Leica M10R and a Leica 55 UVa II filter. Some of the sample images were also shot with a shoot-through reflector.

Innovations

The Summicron M 90mm f2 is Leica’s first M series lens with both apochromatic color correction and aspherical lens elements. It’s designed for high-resolution performance wide open.

Leica Summicron M 90mm Tech Specs

Lensrentals lists the following tech specs for the 90mm f2:

Angle of View

27 degrees

Aperture

f2-16

Autofocus

Manual Focus Only

Brand

Leica

Diameter

2.5″

Dimensions

Length: 3.1″

Filter Size

55.0mm (nonrotating)

Filter Style

nonrotating

Focal Length

90.0-90.0

Groups/Elements

5/5

Hood Included

No

Image Stabilization

No

Item Type

Lens

Lens Type

Normal Range

Max Aperture

2.0

Maximum Magnification

.11x

Minimum Aperture

22.0

Minimum Focusing Distance

3.3feet

Mount

Leica M

Weight

1.1 lb

Ergonomics

The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 is surprisingly small. It’s a narrow lens that doesn’t widen from the size of the M-mount, taking 55mm filters at the front. The lens takes up just a three-inch narrow slot in a camera bag. In fact, I carried three Leica M lenses — the 90mm f2, the 90mm f4, and the 135mm — in a tiny fanny pack style pouch.

Despite the metal build, it doesn’t weigh a whole lot more than a pound. It’s still well-balanced and comfortable to carry around for long stretches on the M10R. I can feel that it’s a metal lens, but it’s not over the top. It’s about twice as heavy as the Leica Macro M 50mm f4.

Despite the narrower width, the front of the lens is taken up by mostly glass. There’s no plastic buffer around the front. Up next is a built-in metal hood that slides out from the body.

The aperture ring is a thin band, about the width of a lens filter. It’s textured everywhere except where the labeled numbers are and turns with a satisfying click.

The focus ring is wider, so it’s easier to tell the difference between the two without looking at them. The ring turns smooth. Like other M-mount lenses, the lens has the focal distance in both meters and feet and a depth of field scale. The lens is not internal focusing and the length changes slightly as you focus.

Build Quality

Leica’s lenses are one of my favorite optics to hold. The barrel is all metal, as is the built-in hood. It feels like it could take some bumps and bruises. My rental looked like it was still a brand new lens.

Leica doesn’t call any of their lenses weather-sealed. I took the lens out in 35-degree weather and didn’t have any trouble with fogging or condensation. The lens does get longer as the focus changes — if there’s any sensitive point to rain or dust, my guess is it would be here. But, I didn’t experience any issues. This lens feels very solidly built.

Focus

Focusing an f2 manual lens is a challenge, but when you get it right, the Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 knocks it out of the park. I had more success shooting the Leica M Macro 90mm f4 wide open than the Summicron wide open. But, the hit rates between the two were closer than I thought, with just a few more sharp images coming from the f4 That’s in part because the distance from the subject also affects depth of field and I was, of course, getting in closer with the macro. One of

I shot this lens with both the live view focus peaking and the rangefinder, having more luck with the first. As an M system newbie, more of my shots were soft than in focus. But, when I got that focus right, I was rewarded for my perseverance with super sharp subjects and a great soft background.

Ease of Use

The Leica M system requires patience. But, for photographers willing to slow down and shoot with a manual focus system, the result is pretty rewarding. The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 wasn’t any harder to work with than other M system optics that I’ve tried. It’s a little easier to use than the M Macro 90mm f4 because that lens has a collapsable design that’s also used to achieve infinity focus. I found the f2 easier to get in focus wide open than the Summilux 90mm f1.5.

I’ve always been a fast, autofocus-reliant shooter. But there’s a certain joy to slowing down and focusing with the feel of such a solidly built lens in your hands. I did only get one sharp shot out of every ten. But, experienced M mount shooters should be able to up those odds even more.

Image Quality

The reward for patient focus is incredibly sharp subjects that quickly melt into the soft background. The images have gorgeous contrast, with slightly undersaturated colors. Flare can be added or controlled with slight adjustments to the lens’ position. The creates an overall classic look that Leica photographers are going to love.

Bokeh

Edited RAW
Edited RAW

At f2, a sharp subject quickly gives way to a soft background. Subjects really pop with this lens. Even stopped down to f4.8, the sharpness has a nice gradual falloff. The 90mm focal length allows even shots at that same narrower aperture to create bokeh balls.

Points of light are easily rendered into soft balls. There’s no hard edge to the bokeh. Wide-open, the bokeh is round except for some slight cat-eye towards the edges. But, stopping down even slightly to f2.8, the balls have more of a decagon shape. If you look close enough, you can see that the bokeh isn’t perfectly round anymore.

Sharpness

When the Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 is sharp, it’s sharp. The eyes in my portraits popped really well before fading into that bokeh. It’s sharp, without being too sharp.

The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 sharpness doesn’t extend all the way to the edges, at least not wide open. The edges and corners are a bit soft. But, by the time you get to the maximum aperture of the Leica Macro M 90mm f4, the edges are near perfect.

Lens Character

Edited RAW
Edited RAW

Leica lenses have a tendency to lean more towards classic character than absolute technical perfection. The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 has an ideal blend between the two. There’s some great center sharpness, chromatic aberration is only slight, and vignetting is very minimal. Yet, the colors and contrast give the images a very classic look.

Shooting into the light, the lens will occasionally create a large arc flare that fills almost the entire frame. If you place the light source at the edge of the frame, you get a soft burst of light with hints of purple.

Color Rendering

I really love the contrast coming from this lens. Images pop, yet the colors tend to error towards undersaturation rather than over. Skin tones are rendered beautifully. That creates a really classic look on the M-10R. Properly exposed images need no presets or filters. Overexposed images can use a little more love bringing some of that color and pop back in to get them looking as great as a proper in-camera exposure.

Extra Image Samples

From day one, the Phoblographer has been huge on transparency with our audience. Nothing from this review is sponsored. Further, lots of folks will post reviews and show lots of editing in the photos. The problem then becomes that anyone and everyone can do the same thing. You’re not showing what the lens can do. So we have a whole section in our Extra Image Samples area to show off edited and unedited photos. From this, you can make a decision for yourself.

Edited

Unedited

Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 v.s. Leica Macro M 90mm f4

I shot this lens right alongside the Leica Macro M 90mm f4, which makes it pretty easy to compare the two. The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 with the brighter aperture has softer backgrounds. By the time you get to the f4 of the macro, you build in a lot of sharpness even at the edges. I felt that the images had just a bit more pop with the blend of sharpness and creamy backgrounds. The 90mm f2 had my favorite images out of the two.

The Leica Macro M 90mm f4 is a little easier to get in focus wide open. The flare was also a little easier to control — the f2 got a few arcs pointed right at the light, but the f4 dampened down flare until the light was positioned at the edge of the frame. That makes it easy for photographers to choose whether or not they want flare with slight adjustments of the position of the macro. The flare also had a less purple tint to it. The macro is also smaller and more affordable. It focuses closer, but just by about half a foot — the macro adapter is needed to get super close.

Conclusions

Likes

  • This lens is beautifully built.

  • As someone who often looses hoods and lens caps, I appreciate the built-in hood.

  • The bright f2 aperture creates some great soft backgrounds.

  • The mix of contrast and slightly undersaturated colors create a very classic look.

  • The center has the ideal amount of sharpness.

  • This lens has a lot of character.

Dislikes

  • The edges are a bit soft.

  • There’s no weather-sealing, stabilization, or autofocus — as with all M mount lenses.

  • It’s expensive.

The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 has the ideal blend of sharpness and soft bokeh. Mixed with Leica contrast and colors, and it’s a pretty potent combination. The lens — and, really, the M series — requires some patience. But, it rewards photographers with some spectacular images in-camera.

The lens doesn’t have the edge-to-edge sharpness that I’m seeing from a lot of new high-end modern lenses. But, of course, photographers don’t invest in the M system because they want a modern, pixel-peeping look. Flare isn’t quite as easy to control as on the Macro M 90mm f4. But, this lens hits an ideal balance between character and technical perfection, bokeh and easy focusing.

I’m giving the Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 five out of five stars. Want one? Give it a try at LensRentals or buy one on Amazon.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: ‘Awesome’ grizzly bear suspicious of trail camera

    A grizzly bear in Canada was caught on a trail camera recently casting a suspicious “side-eye” glance at the device, providing viewers with an up-close look at the animal.

  • The Most Comfortable Backpack I’ve Used! FStop Tilopa Review

    Camera backpack manufacturers finally realize that one size doesn't fit all. This is especially true for women. Some will nail the comfort of the shoulder pads, but the waist straps cut into the hips. Sometimes the design puts too much stress on the shoulders. More often than not, it's the sternum strap that is very ill-fitting and unflattering. The F-Stop Tilopa 50L backpack is one of the first that I could recommend for women. Keep reading to find out why.

  • 3 24mm Lenses That Can Shoot Great Portraits (and Candid Photos!)

    It's crazy to think that years ago, no one would've used a 24mm lens for portraiture. But these days, it's easy to use 24mm lenses for just that. Specifically, prime lenses have just gotten so much better. So we dove into our reviews index to look for some of the best 24mm lenses that shoot great portraits. Here's what we found!

  • Beautifully Made Luxury Telephoto: Leica M 135mm F3.4 Review

    The Leica M 135mm f3.4 is one of the longest lenses in Leica’s beloved M mount system. As such, it brings more background separation and the ability to get in close without physically being close. The lens, formally known as the Leica APO Telyt M 135mm f3.4, brings several key features that I’ve come to expect from the system, starting with the solid build and continuing to the color and contrast. Of course, it has a price that I’ve come to expect from the system as well -- $4,495.

  • Like the Classic Fuji Look? This Lens has a Discount!

    The Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R has a bit of a classic look to it! Check it out in our review! Fujifilm has some great discounts available on both lenses and camera bodies. In fact, there are a lot of very stellar camera bodies available right now until December 26th that you’ll want to check out.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bank of Japan to Weigh Covid Aid as Main Stimulus Chugs On: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is seen standing pat on its main stimulus Friday while weighing an extension to its Covid aid program at the end of a big week of central bank decisions.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseSaudi Arabia Wants Its Capital to Be Somewhere You’d Want to LiveWith the vast majority of economists expecting no change in the BOJ’s negative interest rate or its main asset purchase

  • 4 year-end moves to make with your retirement portfolio

    If you’re still working, consider maximizing how much you’re contributing to your employer-sponsored retirement plan, said Patrick Kuster, a wealth adviser with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. For those with earned income above 2021 Roth contribution limits, Kuster said this may be the last year for “backdoor” Roth conversions due to proposals within the Build Back Better Act (BBB). A backdoor Roth IRA conversion is simply making a (typically nondeductible) IRA contribution, followed by a subsequent Roth conversion, according to Kitces.com. IRA account owners — especially those in low-income tax years — might consider traditional partial or full Roth IRA conversions, Ashley Folkes, a senior financial adviser with Bridgeworth Wealth Management.

  • Apple delays return to office indefinitely - Bloomberg News

    Growing worries over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant have derailed several companies' plans for a return to normalcy. Apple's store closures in Miami, Annapolis and Ottawa come a day after the company reinstated its policy requiring all customers at its stores in the U.S. to wear masks. Through the pandemic, Apple has closed some stores for short periods of time around the world as coronavirus-related lockdowns were brought in and lifted.

  • Insider Talk: NMG’s Future and Strategic Edge

    Board member Pauline Brown makes a case for why the outlook on the Neiman Marcus Group is bright.

  • Oregon nuke company NuScale Power aims to raise $413M going public in SPAC merger

    NuScale Power said Tuesday it will take the SPAC route to going public — like area companies ESS and Vacasa before it — hoping to raise $413 million in the process. The Tigard-based advanced nuclear power company, with Oregon State University roots, said the deal with the special purpose acquisition company Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. values it at $1.9 billion. The merger includes $181 million in private equity investment from a host of contributors, funds that can help keep the deal on course if SPAC shareholders ultimately pull out substantially. A SPAC is a shell company that goes public with nothing but capital, aiming to merge with a promising company.

  • Nike Is Entering the Metaverse. What’s Ahead for Investors.

    The retail giant has acquired RTFKT, a company that creates one-of-a kind virtual sneaker designs for savvy gamers.

  • Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Tests suggested that Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill could work against Omicron; An analyst cut its rating of Adagio Therapeutics shares

  • Build Back Better Tax Jitters Are Here to Stay

    Tax uncertainty this year has led to a harsh awakening for under-50 investors even though proposed capital gains hikes not seen since 1978 are off the table.

  • Lidar Maker Luminar Just Doubled Down. Shares Are Rising.

    Luminar Technologies made moves to provide lidar maker with more capital to grow, and boost investor confidence.

  • Gilbert-based Footprint to go public through $1.6 billion SPAC merger

    Footprint International, a Gilbert-based materials sciences company, said on Tuesday that it would list its shares on the Nasdaq after a combination with Gores Holdings VIII Inc. Earlier this year, Footprint inked a deal for the naming rights on the Phoenix Suns' downtown arena.

  • New $304 Million Bond Backed by Music Rights for The Who, Tim McGraw

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors will soon be able to buy a piece of the music catalogs of a wide range of pop, country and classic rock acts including The Who and Tim McGraw.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalPrivate equity and credit firm Northleaf Capital is selling $303.8 mil

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Breaks Out

    The dollar breaks out above trend line resistance

  • Fast and Not So Fast: Inditex Outpaces H&M

    Inditex sales are growing faster than those of its fast-fashion rival H&M as the companies recover from store closures and travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

  • FOMC speeds up taper and opens door to rate lift off in 2022

    The Federal Reserve, signaling its inflation target has been met, on Wednesday said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022. In new economic projections released following the end of a two-day policy meeting, officials forecast that inflation would run at 2.6% next year, compared to the 2.2% projected as of September, and the unemployment rate would fall to 3.5%. As a result, officials at the median projected the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate would need to rise from its current near-zero level to 0.90% by the end of 2022, with continued increases in 2023 to 1.6% and in 2024 to 2.1% required to pull inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.