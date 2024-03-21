Advertisement
Wickes Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£1.55b (flat on FY 2022).

  • Net income: UK£29.8m (down 6.6% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 1.9% (down from 2.0% in FY 2022).

  • EPS: UK£0.12 (down from UK£0.13 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Wickes Group EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 2.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.4% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are down 2.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Wickes Group that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

