Wickes Group Insider Ups Holding By 49% During Year \

Looking at Wickes Group plc's (LON:WIX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wickes Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director David Wood for UK£149k worth of shares, at about UK£1.23 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£1.31 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Wickes Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. David Wood was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

David Wood purchased 179.50k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£1.39. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Wickes Group, though insiders do hold about UK£723k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Wickes Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Wickes Group insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Wickes Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

