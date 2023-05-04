Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Wickes Group (LON:WIX) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wickes Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£107m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£328m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Wickes Group has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Wickes Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Wickes Group's ROCE Trend?

Wickes Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 97% over the trailing four years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 28% less capital than it was four years ago. Wickes Group may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 30%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From Wickes Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Wickes Group has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 20% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Wickes Group does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

