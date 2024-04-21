Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Wickes Group's shares on or after the 25th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.073 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.11 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Wickes Group stock has a trailing yield of around 7.2% on the current share price of UK£1.512. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Wickes Group paid out 92% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 19% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's good to see that while Wickes Group's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Wickes Group's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Wickes Group has delivered an average of 37% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Wickes Group worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with Wickes Group's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Wickes Group from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Wickes Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wickes Group you should know about.

