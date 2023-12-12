Widad Group Berhad's (KLSE:WIDAD) investors will be pleased with their decent 84% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD) shareholders have enjoyed a 84% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 5.7% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 12% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Widad Group Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Widad Group Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 9.2% per year. Even though revenue hasn't increased, the stock actually gained 13%, per year, during the same period. It's probably worth checking other factors such as the profitability, to try to understand the share price action. It may not be reflecting the revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Widad Group Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 13% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Widad Group Berhad (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

